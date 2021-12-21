Prepare for holiday madness! The iconic Dyson V7 Animal cordless vacuum is $50 off

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The swiveling head gets into all those nooks and crannies. (Photo: Dyson)

Gone are the days of lugging around a heavy vacuum with a long cord trailing behind, getting caught on everything from the coffee table to the cat. Cordless vacuums give you freedom! And our favorite one on the market is on sale for just $300 — it's a sweet 50 bucks off.

With a docking station that conveniently hangs on the wall, this baby can run for 30 minutes at a time. And it gets down and dirty — the bristles go deep into carpet fibers to whisk away debris. And it works just as well on hard floors.

$300 $350 at Dyson

It's so easy to store. (Photo: Dyson)

It’s so lightweight that you can swing it up to nab cobwebs in high corners and go up and down the drapery without throwing your back out. Pet hair on the upholstery? No problem — it transforms into a handheld with just a click.

And we love that it lays basically flat for getting under beds and sofas.

You'll actually want to vacuum with this guy — at least, according to this couple who argues over who gets to spend quality time with the Dyson: "First time Dyson owner and will never go back to a regular vacuum," says the reviewer. "My husband and I fight over this amazing machine. We start with the intention of just vacuuming a small section but leads to vacuuming the entire house in under 30 minutes because it is such a pleasant chore! A plus is that our two dogs and 6-month-old daughter don't mind us vacuuming because it's so quiet and quick!"

Another shopper added: "I bought this vacuum about three weeks ago now and I can’t put it down! So easy to use I should have bought it sooner. Never liked vacuuming until I made this purchase."

$300 $350 at Dyson

