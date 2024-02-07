Shoppers say this top-rated hair dryer works like a Dyson — and it's on sale for just $30
We're blown away by this deal.
In the world of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is considered the gold standard. But it comes with a $430 price tag, putting it out of reach for most people. However ... there's an alternative on sale for $30 at Amazon that shoppers swear holds its own against the mighty Supersonic. It's from the folks at Loveps, and it belongs in your cart, pronto.
This ionic blow dryer packs 1,800 watts of power. It comes with a diffuser and concentrator nozzle to help you get that just-right blowout.
Why is it a good deal?
Um, you saw what we said above about this hair dryer being comparable to the pricey Dyson, right? Oh, and this particular model is only available at Amazon — you won't find it cheaper elsewhere. Speaking of cheap, it's never dropped below this 40% off price, so you're getting the absolute best deal when you buy now.
Why do I need this?
The Loveps is designed to help you get a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. For starters, it uses ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as it dries, giving you a smooth look.
It also boasts 1,800 watts of power to help you dry your strands quickly and get on with your day. Toggle between low and high speeds, along with three heat settings for a customized blow-dry experience. Worth noting: A slew of shoppers swear this dryer is quiet, even on its highest settings.
The dryer's handle is foldable, making it even more compact for easy storage or travel. It comes with a diffuser and concentrator nozzle that attach magnetically, allowing you to go curly or straight. You can choose from two color accents: purple and rose gold. Both are marked down to $30.
What reviewers say:
With more than 4,700 perfect reviews, this hair dryer is a fan fave among Amazon shoppers. "From the moment I opened up this hair dryer I was nothing but impressed," raves one shopper. "The packaging is sleek and professional and makes you feel luxurious. I just used it for the second time and it was the fastest my hair has ever blown out, and may I add it looks stunning."
A fellow fan shared this testimonial: "I’ve been looking for a hair dryer that is quiet, light and doesn’t frizz my hair … well, this is it! I tried my sister's Dyson but didn’t want to spend that kind of money. This one is very similar. I like that you can use the cold without having to hold the button like some dryers. I hate loud hair dryers and this is much quieter. Folds up nicely."
"No cold-burst option was a big surprise," a reviewer said. "However, the sleek design, portability and power make up for that missing function."
Choose from purple and rose gold finishes. This dryer even has a foldable handle for easy storage.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (Without Prime, you'll still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
