Dreaming of Dyson? Right now you can save a cool $119 on this air purifier–fan combo

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A thing of beauty...and freshness. (Photo: QVC)

With summer's end approaching, you've realized that it's time to get your home back in shape for cool-weather nesting. Soon enough, you'll be mopping floors, vacuuming furniture and dusting blinds like nobody's business. But there’s something else you can’t see that could really use a thorough cleaning.

Indoor air can be up to five times as toxic as outdoor air, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Shocking, right? But don't worry: The formidable Dyson Pure Cool Link tower purifier fan quietly and effectively eliminates 99.97 percent of the allergens and pollutants you breathe every day, plus it doubles as a fan that cools and circulates that clean air. Here's even better news: It’s on sale for $430 — $119 off — at QVC.

And if you're a QVC newbie, you'll get an extra $10 off with code OFFER. You can also opt for five interest-free Easy Pays of $86, if you'd like.

How do all those pollutants get into your home, anyway? The answer is: life. Cooking, cleaning and even owning pets releases things like carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds and dander into the air. Then you have ugly particles like mold, asbestos, lead and pesticides. Inhaling these toxins on the daily can lead to everything from allergies to cancer, the EPA believes.

Inviting the Dyson Pure Cool into your home is an investment in your health. This hybrid superstar uses Dyson’s state-of-the-art 360-degree Glass HEPA filter to clean and cool using zero blades, so it’s safe if you have kids and pets in the house.

$430 $549 at QVC

Stylish and functional. (Photo: QVC)

The Wi-Fi–enabled machine is a smart device, too. Just download the Dyson Link app and sync it up, and you'll get phone updates on the state of your indoor air. You'll also be able to turn the unit on and off, set the sleep timer, switch to nighttime mode (quieter operation and a dimmer LED screen) and adjust things like airflow and oscillation. See the air purifier–fan duo in action in QVC's in-house video here.

Story continues

"I wish I could give this product a million stars," says a five-star reviewer. "I must say, this is the best investment in my household. Since the quick delivery of my product, I set it up in my bedroom. I’ve been sleeping like a queen at night. I wake up feeling fresh, as the air purifier captures pretty much everything in the air. I have no congestion or that stuffy feeling when I get out of bed."

Another shopper gushes: "Cleans the air so well I bought a second one and plan to buy a third. Turn it on while you're cooking and it sucks all the bad smelly air out of the house from the oven or stove...We plan to have a total of four throughout the house. They are amazing!"

$430 $549 at QVC

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.