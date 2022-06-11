This wildly popular Dyson fan and air purifier is over $100 off right now — just in time for summer

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Normally retailing for $400, the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Air Purifier is only $290 and eligible for free shipping right now. (Photo: QVC)

We're well into spring — the weather is warmer, the flowers are blooming and summer is right around the corner. All great things, unless you suffer from seasonal allergies. If itchy eyes, a runny nose and dry throat have become the norm for you this time of year, you might be looking for relief beyond over-the-counter meds and nasal spray.

Even if you're limiting outside time, pollen and allergens can easily make their way into your home via your clothes, hair and pets. However, according to this 2018 study conducted by the Asian Pacific Journal of Allergy and Immunology, using a HEPA air purifier can improve people's allergy symptoms by reducing the particles and dust mites in the air.

Known for its dust-busting vacuums and radio-silent fans, it's no surprise that Dyson makes one of the best air purifiers on the market. And it just so happens that the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Air Purifier is $100 off right now at QVC. Normally retailing for $400, right now it's only $290, plus you'll get free shipping.

The 360-degree filtration system captures pollen, bacteria, and pet dander — say goodbye to all that sneezing. (Photo: Dyson)

If you’ve ever owned an air purifier (or a fan, for that matter), this is nothing like that. First of all, the floor-standing device removes 99.97% of pollutants and allergens as small as 0.3 microns as it circulates air in your home. Secondly, the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan is really, really smart. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, connects to your home WiFi, and has an auto mode and sleep mode. See it in action here.

Its 360-degree filtration system captures pollen, bacteria, and pet dander from all angles, and is certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, so you know it’s legit. It also has what Dyson calls air multiplying technology, meaning it amplifies surrounding air for constant, powerful, and clean airflow. Plus, reviewers say it’s actually made their homes feel cleaner. Here’s what they have to say:

A thing of beauty. (Photo: Dyson)

Makes a world of difference for those with allergies

“I have dogs and allergies to trees and mold. Last year I had an allergic reaction and went to the ER. Then I got this!,” writes one reviewer. “Thank goodness I have an allergic reduction zone (my bedroom) to hang out in. I plan to get another for the living room.”

Great for pet owners

A reviewer with pets would give it “10 stars if I could.” Says the shopper: “I’ve had my TP01 for over a year and I love it. We are a pet family (three cats, one dog) and I keep my purifying fan on all day on 04. I only turn it off at bedtime. It’s quiet, keeps the air fresh and clean, no pet or cooking smells...”

Reduces asthma symptoms

A reviewer who uses the fan at work says it makes a “big difference in indoor air quality.” Says the shopper: “I've had one for three years and absolutely love it. I have asthma triggered by allergies with dust and mold being the top two. I have it on at work in an old building with ventilation issues and windows that do not open. I leave it on all week and turn it off for the weekend. Monday mornings one can definitely tell the difference in the air.”

Clears out smoke

“I’ve had this purifier for about a year now. I absolutely love it. I have smokers that come over and I don’t mind it because of my Dyson. It removes all of the smoke,” writes a five-star reviewer. “The fan is great, I leave it oscillating and everyone in the room feels comfortable.”

