Triple threat: This Dyson fan purifies, heats and cools — and it's $170 off for a limited time

Heat up, cool down, and purify — all with one nifty gadget. (Photo: QVC)

The weather can be tricky during fall: Some days are warmer; others are chilly, making it tough to get that just-right temperature in your house. Instead of constantly toggling between your heater and AC, consider this: You can just flip on a high-powered air purifier.

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 essentially replaces three household essentials: an AC, a heater and an air purifier. But even though it does the job of three, it costs less than you’d pay for one: It’s $170 off for a limited time at QVC. Right now, you can get this do-it-all device with two extra filters for $400 — it would cost you $570 anywhere else! Don't want to shell out $400 upfront? No problem! QVC lets you make five easy payments of $80 instead. And, if you're new to QVC, you'll save $15 with the code HOLIDAY.

Let’s start off with its air-purifying capabilities. The triple-function unit is powerful enough to eliminate 99.97 percent of allergens and pollutants in the air, thanks to a second-generation filter that can catch particles as tiny as 0.3 microns. It’s even certified allergy- and asthma-friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Though small, it sure is mighty. (Photo: QVC)

Thanks to Jet Focus control, the fan can be used to heat up or cool down an entire room, or laser-focus on a particular person. It tilts and oscillates to cover as much (or as little) space as you need. A sleep timer makes this a must for bedrooms and offices, plus a magnetic remote snaps neatly onto the device (so you don’t have to worry about losing it).

Perhaps the best part, however, is the price. On sale for $400, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool is over $150 off the original price of $570. It’s the cheapest price on the net: In fact, it’s $125 cheaper than the listed price on Amazon right now — and that one doesn't come with two extra filters!

Pick it up while it’s on sale!

$400 $570 at QVC

