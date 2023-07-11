Why you can trust us
Dyson deals are off the hook this Prime Day — save up to $200

Lisa Schweitzer and Kristine Solomon
Updated ·3 min read

Dyson’s reputation for producing the absolute best vacuums has made the brand a household name. Lucky for you, we've scoured Amazon for the best Dyson deals and more Prime Day must-buys. The lightweight, cordless Dyson V10 Absolute is a fan favorite — a powerhouse of a stick vac that (quite literally) leaves its peers in the dust. You might expect a machine this impressive to practically suck the money right out of your wallet too. Nope! We found it on sale at a steep discount, with some impressive extras to boot: Right now you can save $150 on the Absolute and score $85 worth of free accessories.

Dyson

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$350$500Save $150

This versatile vacuum comes with three extra tools and works on both carpets and hard floors.

$350 at Amazon

One reviewer raved that this machine is so good, her husband wanted in on the action, “This is the first time I have seen my husband volunteer to vacuum. I was demonstrating my new machine and he grabbed it up to attack various crumbs and debris in the carpet. Then he kept vacuuming!" The vacuum's impressive suction is powered by a mean motor that creates 14 spiraling cyclones — yep, that’s how it got its name — to capture even microscopic bits of dirt and crumbs that have been ground into your carpets.

This beast works for 60 minutes on a single charge, tackling your entire house, and doing an incredible job on any type of flooring. Even with all this power, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute manages to be pretty quiet and very easy to drive.

the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum being used to clean a piece of furniture
The Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum is a force to be reckoned with. (Photo: Dyson)

For some shoppers, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute isn’t just a supercharged cleaning machine — it’s also an all-around trusty sidekick. “I have never been one to spend a lot of time doing house cleaning ... however, since I now own this machine, I have a smile on my face each time I vacuum,” one shopper confessed. “The air even seems cleaner, as there is no escape for the dust it suctions up from my carpets and furniture.”

The vacuum comes with handy attachments like a crevice tool and combination tool to help you squeeze into tight space and clean way up high. It’ll be hard to believe how much dirt was living on your floors, but the Dyson Cyclone keeps it all contained using a fully sealed filtration system. The bin pops out and empties easily.

Treat yourself to any one of these dependable Dyson suckers for prices that literally can't be beat.

  • Dyson V12 Detect Slim+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $450$650
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $560$800
    Save $240
    See at

  • Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Blue

    $393$600
    Save $207
    See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

