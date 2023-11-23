Dyson Airwrap Black Friday Deal: Get It For $100 Off Today Only

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If it’s been on your wish list for years, you may want to know about Dyson Airwrap’s Black Friday deals for 2023 and where to score the viral hairdryer and styler for one of it’s cheapest prices ever. The caveat: The deal ends today. So trust us, you won’t want to sleep on it.

Launched in 2018, the Dyson Airwrap is, by far, one of the brand’s most popular multi-stylers. The item uses the same motor as Dyson’s signature Supersonic handheld hair dryer, while being able to style wet hair using Coanda airflow, an effect that attracts and self-wraps hair in both directions to create faster and easier curls or waves—as well as hide flyaways—with non-extreme heat.

$499$599.9917% Off

“Dyson strikes again. This thing is awesome. It somehow magically wraps your hair around the wand so you don’t have to. It creates the perfect, flowy, slightly irregular, natural looking curls,” wrote one Amazon reviewer in October 2023. “The paddle brushes dry my hair in a 3rd of the time of my regular drier (I have the T3) and give incredible volume. I also noticed my hair stays cleaner for longer after starting to use this drier and has way more volume. Less time, less hassle, way better hair.”

Another reviewer wrote in November 2023, “I don’t know why I put off ordering the Dyson airwrap for so long? It dried my hair in half the time of my old blow dryer and it smoothed all my flyaways. My hair looks like how it looks when my hair stylist does my blowout. I am using this every morning from here on out. I love how shiny and silky my hair looks when I use the airwrap.”

Now that reviewers have confirmed the Dyson Airwrap is worth the hype, read on for where to score the item for less this Black Friday.

Dyson Airwrap Black Friday 2023 deal

$499$599.9917% Off

For Black Friday 2023, the Dyson Airwrap is on sale at Amazon for $100 off, making it $499 from its list price of $599.99. The deal, which is one of Amazon’s lowest price on the Dyson Airwrap, ends at 11:59 PST on Black Friday, November 24, 2023, so it’s best to take advantage of it now. The sale is also a part of Amazon’s Black Friday Football deal drops, where the retailer dropped several must-buy deals during Prime Video’s Black Friday Football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets. The Dyson Airwrap was the fifth deal dropped during the game’s halftime.

The Dyson Airwrap comes in two versions: a Complete Long set for straight to wavy hair, and a a Complete Diffuse set for curly to coily hair. The Airwrap also has a holiday set in the color blush blue for the season. Each set comes with multiple pieces including a storage case, the main body, and several brushes depending on your needs.

Black Friday Football 2023 deals

Along with the Dyson Airwrap, Amazon also put several other customer-favorite items on sale for Black Friday Football, including a LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set and Beats Studio Bud+. Read on for a list of Amazon’s best Black Friday Football deals for 2023. (A full list of deals can be seen on Amazon’s Black Friday Football storefront here.)

Echo Show 8

Echo Show 8

$49.40$129.9962% Off

The Echo Show 8 is 62 percent off for Amazon’s Black Friday Football deal drop, making it only $49.40 from its original price of $129.99. The Echo Show 8 is one of the most popular smart speekers from Amazon’s Echo line designed around the brand’s virtual assistant, Alexa. The device features an 8″ HD touch screen with adapative color; stereo speakers; and the ability to make video calls with a 13 MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep your centered. The Echo Show 8 is also capable of making video calls by simply asking Alexa to call your contacts; using your voice to set timers, update lists, and see news or traffic updates; as well as control compatible devices like cameras and lights using your voice, motion or the interactive display screen. The device can even be connected to Prime Video, Netflix, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and more services to stream music, movies, nd TV shows. The Echo Show 8 can also be used as a digital photo frame with Amazon Photos to put your memories on display in your home.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express

LEGO Hogwarts Express

$374.96$499.9525% Off

All aboard the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express. This collector’s edition item features an iconic replica model of the steam train from the Harry Potter movies in an impressive 1:32 scale. The train itself features an engine, coal tender, and a three-room passenger carriage with lights that reveal three classic scenes from the Harry Potter movies. The train can also be set in motion with a lever on the top of the engine to make it rock in a mesmerizing movement akin to a real steam train. Along with the train, the set also includes 20 LEGO Harry Potter collectible minifigurines—including, of course, Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermoine Granger—to recreate four iconic scenes from the movies, making it the perfect collectible or memorabilia item.

Beats Studio Buds+

Beats Studio Buds+

$120.66$169.9529% Off

Even better than Apple AirPods, Beats’ Studio Buds+ are wireless ear buds that feature the brand’s custom acoustic platform that delivers rich and immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Trust us when we say the sound rivals even your most beloved AirPods. The Studio Buds+ also offers two distinct listening modes: personalized Active Noise Cancelling and a Transparency mode depending on your preference. The item can alos be charged with up to 36 hours of listening time, as well as comes with four pairs of silicone tips to fit a wide range of ears for a comfortable feel that still keeps noises out and acoustic sounds in. The Studio Buds also promise an extended range with fewer dropouts than other wireless ear buds, and features enhanced compatibility with one-touch pairing to a variety of devices.

TLC Fire TV

TLC Fire TV

$349.99$499.9930% Off

At 30 percent off this Black Friday, you can’t go wrong with the TLC Fire TV. The device features a 55-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD Resolution that’s four times the resolution of 180P Full HDTVs. It also features Quantum Dot Technology and Ultra Wide Color Gamut, which allows for the display of more than a billion colors for richer and more lifelike images. The TV’s HighBrightness Direct LED Backlight also produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience, as well as its 120 Motion Rate promises improved motion clarity over other TVs. The TV also assures Amazon’s signature Fire TV experience with access to live TV, video games, music, and the abiity to stream more than a million movies and TV episodes. For gamers, the TV also features an Auto Gam Mode that enables the lowest possible lag and latency for exceptional gaming performance. You won’t find a better deal than this.

Dewalt 20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit

Dewalt Power Tool Kit

$145.79$23939% Off

The Dewalt Max Power Tool Combo Kit is the king of tool kits. The set includes a cordless drill combo kit with two speed transmissions and promises a one of the highest performance motors of any cordless tool kits with 300 unit watts out. The tools also feature a compact, lightweight design to fit into tight areas, as well as an ergonomic handle that delivers both control and comfort. With three LED light rings with 20-second dislays to provide visibility without shadows, these drills are all you need to fix almost anything.

