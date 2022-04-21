Tell mosquitoes to buzz off! This powerful insect-repelling machine is on sale at QVC

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Eliminate the torture of bug bites with these portable diffusing devices. (Photo: QVC)

Mosquitoes and other biting insects are a pretty rude bunch. They show up at your cookouts uninvited and proceed to make a feast out of every human in sight. So, as we gear up for warmer weather and prepare for the inevitable arrival of these irritating insects, don't admit defeat and avoid the outdoors altogether or submit yourself to a greasy slathering of insecticide.

Instead, get yourself a bug-repelling machine that wards off those pests while leaving behind a pleasant aroma. Essentially, this DynaShield Portable Mosquito Repellents by DynaTrap is an aromatherapy diffuser for your outdoor space that you will love and mosquitos will detest. Here's some more great news: Right now, you can get two of these handy machines for just $29 (down from $51) — that's over 40% off! — at QVC.

Don't want to pay all in one go? Opt for four interest-free Easy Pay installments of just $7.25 instead. Plus, if you're a first-time QVC shopper, you can grab an extra $10 off with code FRIEND.

The pads come infused with spearmint, rosemary and lemongrass essential oils for their mosquito-repelling properties and lovely fragrance. (Photo: DynaTrap)

This set comes complete with two mosquito repelling devices and six repellent pad refills (each of which lasts up to six hours and comes pre-infused with essential oils). These portable, battery-operated devices can be placed anywhere the bugs are bugging you since there are no cords involved. DynaTrap suggests placing the units about 20 feet apart for optimal coverage.

One happy customer reports, "Mosquitoes love my son, but we were able to get our outdoor projects done last summer by using these. We placed both of them close to where we were working. It kept the mosquitoes away and smells good too. I used them while gardening also. The trick is to keep them close. I’m buying more refills for this summer."

Another shares, "Night 1 used them and no one got bit. 2nd night forgot them and we were chased in by mosquitos. Have used them 4-5 times since, all on the 1st set of pads, and no bites. They do smell of lemon grass that's why they work. Very pleased with them."

Eliminating the itchy, annoying bites you endure as the weather warms up and eradicating most biting bugs from your personal space should be incentive enough to finally end the madness with this bug-repelling set. If you'd like a more comprehensive look at this wondrous device, check out QVC's demonstration video here.

Here's to a happy, bug-free season!

