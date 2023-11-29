‘DWTS’ Fans Are Outraged at Carrie Ann Inaba After Tuesday Night's Episode



Previous seasons of Dancing With the Stars have been filled with lots of, well, let's say strong fan opinions. But season 32 seems to be bringing more buzz than usual, with viewers calling out the judges multiple weeks in a row.

This week, social media was left outraged again as reality TV star Ariana Madix and partner Pasha Pashkov narrowly missed out on a perfect 40/40 score during Whitney Houston night. For their Paso Doble routine to "Queen of the Night," judge Carrie Ann Inaba gave the duo a 9/10 while Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and guest judge Billy Porter each gave the pair perfect 10s.

The two still earned the second-highest scores of the night with a 39/40, but fans were furious by the call, saying the Vanderpump Rules star deserved the first perfect score of the season — which inevitably went to actress Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy on Tuesday night for their tango to "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" on Tuesday night.

Social media quickly rushed to the official Dancing With the Stars Instagram page to share their disappointment and frustration.

"I honestly don’t know what more Ariana can do to get a 10 from Carrie Ann….. I really don’t. I’m baffled," one frustrated fan wrote on a photo of the two on Instagram. "CARRIE ANN LITERALLY ROBBED THEM OF A PERFECT SCORE. THEY DESERVED ALL 10S. I'M SO FRUSTRATED 😭😭," someone chimed in. "I’m sorry but this partnership & constant amazing choreography is TOP TIER!!!!!! They truly leave it all out on the dance floor week by week & it shows!!!!! 🔥🔥," a different person said. Another commented, "I’m Sorry but EVERY SINGLE WEEK, this girl comes out and smashed it, with performance and content. She’s THE BEST but yet her scores don’t reflect it. It’s unfortunate ❤️."

While contestants like Ariana and Xochitl hit highs during week 8, other celebs like singer Jason Mraz, reality star Charity Lawson and actor Barry Williams found themselves and their partners in the bottom three, with fan favorite Barry and partner Peta Murgatroyd being eliminated after their rumba to "Didn't We Almost Have It All."

Next week, the remaining six couples will participate in "A Celebration of Taylor Swift" and dance to Taylor's biggest hits — a theme that has already received blowback from longtime fans. If the past few weeks have been any indication, we're sure fans will have a lot to say — and we look forward to hearing it.

