Dwayne Johnson shares adorable daddy-daughter duet with 3-year-old Tia: 'Don't grow up too fast'

Dwayne Johnson shared a sweet moment with his youngest daughter, Tia. (Photo:Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Brace yourself for another sweet daddy-daughter moment from the Rock.

On Saturday, Dwayne Johnson uploaded a video of him and the youngest of this three daughters — "lil tornado Tia" — singing along to country singer-songwriter Dale Watson's "Daughter's Wedding Song." While 3-year-old Tia is known for requesting songs from Moana, the Disney hit starring her own dad, she also has a soft spot for Watson's sentimental tune.

"I don't know how this became her favorite song," Johnson, 49, told Instagram followers. "She heard it on my phone once."

He and Tia proceeded to sing the song told from the point of view of a man on his daughter's wedding day.

"[It's] a song all you #GirlDads out there will appreciate, about a father having to give his daughter away on her wedding day," wrote Johnson, who is also dad to 20-year-old Simone, from his marriage to Dany Garcia, and 6-year-old Jasmine, whom he shares with wife Lauren Hashian.

The daddy-daughter duet made Johnson emotional, as he ends the video by telling his toddler, "Don't grow up too fast. Don't get married too soon." He reflected on this in the post's caption.

"One day I’ll proudly give her away to whoever she decides to marry," the action star wrote. "My only wish is for that person to be a kind, loving, good quality human being.

"She’s only 3 now, but I know one day down the road, hanging out and singing with Daddy won’t be cool anymore so I’ll embrace these moments while I can get ‘em — where she sings in the cutest high notes and I continue to sing in keys that don’t exist," he added.

"With our babies, life moves fast. We gotta live it with all we got."

Among the comments responding to Johnson's sweet post was one from Watson himself: 'Very, very honored," the singer wrote.

Johnson spoke to Fatherly last fall about the kind of father he strives to be.

"With my daughters, especially my younger daughters, the intention is to just be a good dad and be there," he said. "That means taking them to school every morning, picking them up, taking them to soccer, being that dad.”

Last month the former wrestler told E! that he has evolved as a dad, revealing that he has a "different energy" now that he's a 40-something with two little girls.

"I can't speak for all dudes, but for me, when you're in your 20s you're still a baby, still a kid," he said. "When you're in your 30s, you're still trying to figure stuff out. If you get lucky, maybe you'll figure stuff out in your 40s."

