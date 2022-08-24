Dwayne Johnson shares grateful post with daughter Tiana, 4, in his lap: 'Thanks for being so nice to your T-Rex daddy'

Dwayne Johnson isn't afraid to show his love and affection for his daughters.

The action star, 50, recently posted a sweet video tribute to his four-year-old daughter Tiana.

"Lil' Tia 'Cindy Lulu' here has no idea. Absolutely zero idea how much her love and kindness means to her daddy," Johnson wrote about his daughter, whose hair was sitting at the top of her head emulating Cindy Lou Who, the character from Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

"One day years from now, hanging out in daddy's office and sitting on my lap will be the LAST PLACE she'll want to be," the Jumanji star said. "So I'll be greedy and take it while I can get it. Thanks for being so nice to your T-Rex daddy. One day you'll understand."

Johnson shares Tiana and 6-year-old Jasmine with his wife Lauren Hashian. He also has a daughter, Simone, 21, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Johnson's fans were smitten by his love for his family.

"You are living legend man. I ❤️ you," one fan commented.

"Adorable! Love you with her! You are an awesome dad!" another added.

"Omg so cute!! I bet [you're] the best father ever," wrote another.

Johnson and his kids are known for getting into some mischief. Always one to poke fun of himself, he's taken to social media to share some of their past adventures.

For example, in June, Johnson posted a video revealing that both Tiana and Jasmine drew all over his face in black marker.

"Yup, then this happened," he wrote, revealing a black mustache, beard, unibrow and earrings the duo drew on his face. "It was quite the challenge to lay in bed this morning pretending to still be fast asleep while tiny footsteps come running in, giggling and whispering … then slowly but not subtly crawl on my bed — and proceed to draw on my face. They're 6 & 4 so when they draw they jab as hard as they can like they’re giving me a COVID test thru my face. I thought they were finished until one says to the other, 'Let's give Daddy a unibrow..' which they clearly proceeded to do."

