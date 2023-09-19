If the Duttons Never Return, At Least We Have the 'Yellowstone' Cookbook



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Bummed because Yellowstone has been on Paramount's back burner this year? Well, turn the heat back on—because the stove is, surprisingly, the perfect place for Yellowstone content right about now. Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook has arrived, complete with over 55 recipes created by Yellowstone actor Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau. Apparently, Guilbeau isn't just the personal chef for the on-screen Dutton family ranch. He's also the head of craft services for the entire Yellowstone production.

According to the book's description, many of the recipes are inspired by the hit Paramount series, such as Beth's "Two Scoops of Ice Cream, Three Shots of Vodka Smoothie." It's tough to tell if that's for dessert or for breakfast—but I'm going to lean into the smoothie being a morning meal for Beth. Heck, you can even enjoy it with the Yellowstone Bunkhouse coffee! The cookbook also includes recipes such as Rip’s Fry Bread with scrambled eggs, “Dutton Ranch” dressing (whatever that tastes like!), and creator Taylor Sheridan's favorite meal: Gator’s Louisiana Fried Shrimp.

Plus, now is the perfect time to start cooking the cowboy way. Yellowstone is not only airing from the very beginning on CBS every Sunday night, but the cookbook is currently 30% off on Amazon. Photos of the cast with the sprawling Montana landscape will also be included inside, as well as snapshots from the series. There's even a special gift set that comes with a Yellowstone-branded apron. Until the series returns, it's the closest you can get to another meal with the Duttons.

Shop Now Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook: Delicious Homestyle Recipes from Character and Real-Life Chef Gabriel amazon.com $24.49 Amazon

Shop Now Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook Gift Set amazon.com $35.99 Amazon

You Might Also Like