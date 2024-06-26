Dunkin' unveils lineup of summer menu items for 2024: See the new offerings

Dunkin' has unveiled a new summer menu for 2024 that includes a S'mores collection and a collaboration with Mike's Hot Honey on two limited-time offerings.

The menu features five brand new items that will be available in Dunkin' stores nationwide for a limited time starting Wednesday, and one returning item. Those items are:

Tornado Twist Spark'd Energy (New)

Bonfire S'mores Frozen Coffee (New)

S'mores Cold Brew (New)

S'mores Donut (Returning)

Hot Honey Bacon Sandwich (New)

Hot Honey Snackin' Bacon (New)

“As summer heats up, we’re excited to introduce these innovative flavors to our guests,” said Beth Turenne, Vice President of Category Management at Dunkin’, in a news release Wednesday.

"Whether you’re cooling down with S’mores Cold Brew, turning up the heat with our Hot Honey Breakfast Sandwich, or fueling up with a $3 Tornado Twist SPARKD’ Energy, we’re delivering the beloved tastes of summer that our customers crave,” Turenne said in the news release.

Dunkin' summer menu 2024: What's in each item?

According to Dunkin', the Tornado Twist Spark'd Energy drink blends Berry Burst with Peach Sunshine flavors, delivering a "refreshing burst" of raspberry, strawberry, peach and lychee flavors for a kick of caffeine and vitamins. The drink will be $3 in the Dunkin' app starting July 1 and through the entire month, according to the news release.

The Bonfire S'mores Frozen Coffee offers a "smooth and creamy blend" of s'mores and vanilla flavors topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and graham crumbles, Dunkin' said in the news release. The S'mores Cold Brew combines Dunkin' cold brew with s'mores flavors, finished with a new creamy vanilla-flavored Marshmallow Cold Foam and graham crumble topping.

The S'mores Donut returns to the menu and features marshmallow-flavored filling and is topped with chocolate icing and graham crumble.

The Hot Honey Bacon Sandwich features hot honey bacon, egg and melted white cheddar cheese on a buttery brioche bun, drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey. Also debuting are the Hot Honey Bacon Wake-Up Wrap and Hot Honey Snackin' Bacon, marking Dunkin's first new seasoned bacon flavor since 2019, the company said.

Weekly deals for Dunkin' Rewards members

For the next several weeks, Dunkin' is offering Dunkin' Rewards members weekly deals exclusively in the Dunkin' app. The deals are:

June 25 - July 1: Grab a medium hot or iced coffee plus a classic breakfast sandwich for $5 when ordered ahead on the app

July 2 - July 8: Get a Hot Honey Bacon Sandwich for $3

July 9 - July 15: Get a medium frozen coffee for $3

July 16 - July 22: Get the Classic Avocado Toast for $2

July 23 - July 29: Get a Dunkin' Wrap for $3

July 30 - August 5: Get two medium Cold Brews for $5

Customers who are not yet Dunkin' Rewards members can join by creating a free account on the Dunkin' app or visiting Dunkinrewards.com. Starting July 1, new members will receive one free medium beverage with a purchase every day for two weeks, according to the news release.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dunkin' summer menu 2024: See what items are in the lineup