Dunkin’ is thanking nurses with free cups of coffee. Here’s when and what to know

Nurses in search of a caffeine fix can find it at Dunkin’ — and it’s on the house.

On Monday, May 6, nurses can get a free medium coffee, hot or iced, at participating Dunkin’ locations to celebrate National Nurses Day, according to the coffee chain.

No purchase or ID is required.

“All year long you help to keep our communities runnin’, now it’s our turn to deliver a dose of gratitude the best way we know how,” the Massachusetts-based cafe said in a news release.

Free coffee is limited to one per person and specialty drinks, including frozen coffee and nitro cold brews, are excluded, Dunkin’ said.

Add-ons, including flavor shots, espresso and cold foam, are allowed but may cost extra.

Find your nearest Dunkin’ here.

