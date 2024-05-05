Dunkin' celebrates National Nurses Day with free coffee for healthcare workers

Nurses can get a free drink at Dunkin' locations on May 6, 2024.

For healthcare workers needing a boost on Monday, Dunkin' will offer a free coffee in honor of National Nurses Day.

Participating Dunkin' locations will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee, with no additional purchase necessary, on Monday, May 6.

“This National Nurses Day, Dunkin' is honored to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the nurses who serve our communities day in and day out,” said Shannon Durkin, Dunkin’s Field Marketing Manager for Texas. "As a small token of our gratitude, we're inviting nurses to take a well-deserved coffee break on us."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Dunkin' celebrates Nurses Day with free coffee for healthcare workers