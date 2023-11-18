'Dune: Part 2' Gets an Earlier Release Date

Dune: Part 2 is coming to theaters a little sooner than expected. The news of the new release date for the highly anticipated sequel comes after Universal moved Ryan Gosling's The Fall Guy premiere from May to March of next year.

The second part of Dune is slated to move up a couple of weeks, though the new release date may be little solace to fans who had expected the project to open earlier this month. However, due to the actors strike, it was delayed since Warners and Legendary did not want to release the film without stars like Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are unable to promote it.

Denis Villeneuve returns to direct the film once again. This film will see new faces like Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux join the cast. Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista and Josh Brolin return alongside Zendaya and Chalamet. At CinemaCon in April, Villaneuve said, "Part Two is an action-packed, epic war movie. It is much more dense. We went to all new locations. I didn't want a feeling of repetition. It's all new sets. Everything is new."

Dune: Part Two arrives in theaters on March 1, 2024.

In other entertainment news, watch the official Madame Web trailer.