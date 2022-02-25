Upgrade your home gym for just $9—dumbbells are on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Match your outfit to your workout gear! (Photo: Amazon)

Dumbbells are a must-have for any home gym. After all, there are dozens of ways you can use them during a workout routine or even just walking around the house or on a trail. Some pairs can go for hundreds of dollars, but we spotted an unbelievable sale at Amazon: Portzon dumbbells are discounted up to 57 percent off!

These are perfect if you're looking to match your outfit to your equipment but also crave a supportive no-slip grip. The Portzon dumbbells feature a neoprene coating which protect your hands and prevents calluses. Beneath is solid cast iron core that won't break or bend after repeated use.

Available in 1 pound all the way up to 12 pounds, prices start at just $9 for a pair. The hexagonal shape on each end makes it easy to stack and store them when your workout is complete, and they won't roll away once placed on the floor.

We listed several bestselling pairs below. Stock up on assorted sizes before prices increase.

Amazon will give you free shipping too (and, for weights, that's a really big deal!). But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods, plus exclusive sales and two-day shipping on many, many items. Not yet a member? You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

Find these one-pounders in black, blue, dark blue, grey, green, red and pink. (Photo: Amazon)

One happy customer loved how easy it was to carry on a nice stroll. "I originally looked into buying those expensive 1 lb wrist cuffs, but no way was I going to spend $55 for a set of those...I was surprised at how small these one pound weights are, but in a very good way," they added. "They are the perfect size to hold one in each hand and still hang onto your keys, while walking or jogging."

$9 $12 at Amazon

These 2-pound weights are available in red, black, blue, dark green, green, grey, pink and purple. (Photo: Amazon)

"So nice to have my own weights to take to workout class. I also like that there are several colors available so you can be certain yours are unique and won't get mixed up with anyone else's. The rubberized surface makes for a sure, safe grip. Excellent product so far," raved one customer.

$11 $15 at Amazon

Your choice of colors here are grey, blue, dark blue, black, dark green, orange, pink and red. (Photo: Amazon)

Three pounds are great for novice exercisers. "After I got rid of the quarantine weight, I hired a personal trainer. She recommended these 3 lb weights and they feel just right. Not too light and definitely not too heavy. Just perfect for beginners like me," one happy customer said. "I highly recommend for beginners."

$13 $25 at Amazon

Find a pair of these guys in black, grey, green, orange, pink and purple. (Photo: Amazon)

"Couldn't be happier," said one avid exerciser. "Cute color and easy to use! I don't like using metal dumbbells because they wear down my hands. These are perfect for daily use, I use them while watching TV or listening to music and can already tell I'm building muscle. I recently lost a lot of weight from dieting alone, so I started out with 5 lb weighs to slowly ease into a simple exercise routine. Can't wait to buy my next set!"

$15 $19 at Amazon

Not all colors are on sale, but the black, orange, purple and red colors are! (Photo: Amazon)

These are so great for home use. "I looked at several types/weights of dumbbells. I chose these because they were inexpensive and had the features I wanted: Neoprene, non roll-away, comfortable grip, the weight shown on the ends, and choices of color. Really, what more is there? Price was a big factor given all the choices, but I enjoy them now just because they work so well," said one satisfied customer.

$23 $28 at Amazon

