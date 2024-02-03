My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally And Completely Blown After Seeing These 50 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Month
1.Before he died, Abraham Lincoln had a "life mask" made of his face. This is what it looked like:
2.This is what a fingerprint from a person born without fingerprints looks like:
3.Recognize these big ol' rocks? This is Mount Rushmore before the presidential heads were carved into it:
4.This is what the "American Selection" in an Irish grocery store looks like:
5.This is what it looks like when a whole bunch of horses fly on a plane:
6.Alaska is big. REALLY big:
7.And Australia... Australia is also very, very big:
8.This is what a polar bear's paw print looks like compared with a human handprint:
9.This is how an offshore oil platform is transported to the location where it will be installed:
10.Before it found its home in New York Harbor, the Statue of Liberty's head was on display at the 1878 Paris World's Fair:
11.And here's what Lady Lib looked like while it was being packed up to be shipped to the US:
12.This is what a living sand dollar looks like compared with a dead one:
13.This is what a peeled lemon looks like:
14.The doors on the presidential limousine are ridiculously thick:
15.Way out on the edge of the galaxy is this big ol' hunk of rock called Ultima Thule or 486958 Arrokoth, the farthest thing from Earth humanity has ever "explored up close":
16.This is what the Roman empire at its greatest extent looks like compared to North America:
17.Baby LEGOs exist. BABY LEGOS EXIST!
18.Traffic lights are absolutely huge:
19.This right here is Vincent van Gogh's painting palette:
20.This is what a map of the United States looked like in 1783:
21.This is what the skull of the largest ape to ever roam the Earth, the gigantopithecus, looks like compared to our tiny little human head:
22.This is what a $1,000 bill looks like:
23.Cough medicine used to have a very special ingredient in 1919:
24.This is what the inside of a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine looks like:
25.There are pants that shine INCREDIBLY bright when hit with light:
26.American Froot Loops and Froot Loops from other countries are totally different colors:
27.The inside of a pine cone makes me somewhat uncomfortable:
28.While we're at it, this is what the inside of a wasp's nest looks like:
29.There's a street named "Bucket Of Blood Street" in Arizona:
30.This is what the Eiffel Tower looked like while it was being built:
31.This is a proposed warning to be placed at nuclear dumping ground to warn future generations of the danger of its contents:
32.This man, Paul Karason, had his skin turn permanently blue after spending years ingesting colloidal silver:
33.This is the Speyer wine bottle, the oldest known bottle of wine on Earth:
34.This is the personal water closet of the last German emperor, Kaiser Wilhelm II:
35.Stink bug eggs are little tiny smiley faces:
36.This is the aftermath of the Great Molasses Flood of 1919, a deadly event that claimed the lives of 21 people in Boston after a container holding over two million gallons of molasses burst, sending a wave of molasses several feet high through the city streets:
37.Coconuts, my friend...coconuts can be very, very tiny:
38.Bottles of soda look adorable before they get blown up with compressed air:
39.Marisa Tomei's name can do amazing things:
40.South Korea and Ireland are almost the same size, although South Korea has 10 times Ireland's population:
41.This is how big a wisdom tooth is compared with a baby tooth:
42.This is what the leg of the largest dinosaur to ever exist, the argentinosaurus, looks like compared with a human:
43.A medium-sized shirt in North America is an extra large in Japan:
44.This is the pistol Gavrilo Princip used to kill Archduke Franz Ferdinand and set off World War I:
And this is the car Franz Ferdinand was driving in:
45.This is what an early design for an electric hair dryer looked like:
46.This is what an Italian public school lunch looks like:
47.This is what Robert Wadlow, the tallest man who ever lived, looked like when he was 10 years old:
And here's Wadlow at his tallest, coming in at 8 feet 11 inches:
48.This is a list of every cause of death that occurred during a week in London in 1665:
49.This is what a coca plant looks like:
50.And finally, apparently back in the day, peanut sellers would, well, wear suits with a ton of peanuts sewn into them: