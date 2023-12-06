Dull knives out! This No. 1 bestselling sharpener is down to $14 — a price chop of more than 50%

We'll let you in on a little secret: you don't have to drop a ton of cash on a whole new set of replacement knives if the ones in your kitchen are getting dull. Instead, you can try sharpening the blades you already have, and we've got just the gizmo that'll get the job done. The No. 1 bestselling Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener has tens of thousands of perfect ratings — and it's just $14, down from $30 — a price chop worth taking advantage of. With this nifty tool in your arsenal, you'll never have a dull moment in the kitchen again.

Why is it a good deal?

Not only are you saving more than 50% with this price chop, but the knife sharpener itself will save you some serious dough by allowing you to restore your old knives rather than shelling out for new ones — and for a mere $14, it's a no-brainer.

Why do I need this?

If you own a set of knives, there's a really good chance that they need sharpening. Even if you use a sharpening steel every time you cut through a tomato or chop celery, each slice slowly dulls the blade. You could take your knives to a professional, but not everyone has the time or money for that.

How does it work?

The Kitchellence sharpener looks like a handle with three notches in it. It's ergonomically designed for comfort and lets you control the device. It sharpens your blade in a three-step process: You pull it through the first slot to take care of the big dents and grooves with the diamond-grit rod; the next slot returns the blade to its original V shape; and the third slot gives it a good polish. It also comes with a cut-resistant glove to keep you safe.

You say "tomato," we say, "Get one of these before you lose a finger!" (Amazon)

What reviewers say

If you've been thinking about chucking your knives for a sharp new set, know that many of this gadget's 20,000-plus five-star reviewers were considering the same thing.

One satisfied cook shared: "I've had my poor chef knife in a drawer and over the last year it's gotten dull and has a small dent on the blade. I just got this sharpener and used the three steps. And I've gotta say I'm impressed. I managed to cut through paper after doing the three-step sharpening. It's like the knife is brand-new. For the price and ease of use, I would recommend anyone get this for their home."

"It made my knife set that I was ready to throw away come back to life," reported another rave reviewer.

"I had dull knives until I bought this sharpener," shared a happy shopper. "It does the job quickly. I liked the glove providing protection from accidental cuts."

"I love this so much," wrote one self-described "obsessed" reviewer. "I held off buying a sharpener for years because I thought it had to be electric and expensive. Well, this thing surprised me. ... It works SO WELL with only a couple of pulls in each slot. I have a whole new set of knives!"

"Just for kicks, I decided to take my old pocket knife and dull it on a rock before using this thing," said a final fan. "It actually restored it to working order pretty fast. I only did 10 pulls through each slot to see how well it would perform. I took all of my kitchen knives to it, and it got them incredibly sharp real fast. The only complaint I have is that it doesn't work on serrated knives, which is a downer, but if you're looking to sharpen up standard kitchen knives this thing works wonders." (Psst: This highly rated Orange Ninja 4-Stage Knife Sharpener has a setting for serrated knives, if that's of importance.)

P.S.: If you don't own a set of knives, or if yours truly are irredeemable and need replacing, you won't do better than this smashing deal on a 15-piece set from Henckels, a household name for its trusty kitchenware. It's nearly 60% off:

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $142 $345 Save $203 Over 11,000 Amazon reviewers have given this knife set their five-star seal of approval, and you're gonna love it too! The set comes with a chef's knife, bread knife, santoku knife, serrated utility knife, paring knife and six steak knives. Plus, you'll also get a sharpening steel, a pair of kitchen shears and a stylish wooden block to store everything in. "Finally sharp (and safe) knives," said one happy home cook. "I have been used to ordinary knives until my brother, who is a chef, convinced me to upgrade to Henckels. I must admit I was a bit nervous at first, worrying about cutting myself, but the grip on these knives keeps my hands from slipping. They are extremely sharp and do a great job in the kitchen." $142 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $42 $79 Save $38 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Gooloo Jump Starter $66 $100 Save $34 See at Amazon

Nexpow 2000A Peak Car Jump Starter $80 $100 Save $20 with Prime See at Amazon

Vacuums

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $24 $40 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum $150 $200 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $120 $300 Save $180 with coupon See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $97 $124 Save $27 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $13 $30 Save $17 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $60 $100 Save $40 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $240 $330 Save $90 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Brita Water Filter Pitcher $17 $24 Save $7 See at Amazon

Home

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 See at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2 $35 $61 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Tuddrom Faux Fur Shaggy Throw Blanket $16 $33 Save $17 with Prime See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $24 $50 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $28 $57 Save $29 See at Amazon