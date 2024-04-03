DUKE + DEXTER Invite You to Experience "La Belle Vie"

British footwear label DUKE + DEXTER have decided to swap London's grizzly weather for sunnier climes as it enters the Spring/Summer season in St. Tropez. Launching its new SS24 offering, the brand transports us to the easy-breezy world of the Mediterranean as it gears up to showcase a slew of new sun-inspired silhouettes.

Taking inspiration from "La Belle Vie" and the vineyards of St. Tropez, this season's mood board flits between relaxing wicker chairs, vivid orange trees and vintage French posters, resulting in new designs like the Wilde Orange Penny Loafer, Champagne print and the return of its rattan detailing.

As a result, the new collection features the Wilde Moulin, Champagne Penny and Rattan Penny Loafer alongside a new Wilde Mule Loafer and Wheat Fields embroidered design, across both menswear and womenswear.

Take a look at the latest collection campaign above and head to the DUKE + DEXTER website to purchase the new season styles.

