Dude Bruh, These 14 Skin-Crawling Photos Took The Light From My Eyes

·2 min read

I'm not sure why I keep torturing myself, but I can't stay away from the r/oddlyterrifying subreddit. Horror movies don't do it for me anymore — nothing scares me like the REAL terrors people face in their actual lives. Here are 14 photos that I can't scrub from my brain:

1."The North Sea is so metal."

–u/unclustered

2."These notes I found while walking near the beach last night."

<div><p>"Daddy I really do believe with all my heart and soul that you are God. Please forgive me and make my life better today, please."</p><p>—<a href="https://www.reddit.com/user/Gelato_33/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:u/Gelato_33;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link "><u>u/Gelato_33</u></a></p></div><span> u/Gelato_33 / Via <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/oddlyterrifying/comments/18duljr/these_notes_i_found_while_walking_near_the_beach/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reddit.com;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">reddit.com</a></span>
u/Gelato_33 / Via reddit.com

3."DARPA's experimental camouflaging 'soft robot.'"

—u/JeantheDragon

4."The message is clear, girlfriend. I'm going to Lowe's first thing in the morning."

—u/barkadam

5."It's oddly terrifying because you're being served lobsters that look like giant cockroaches."

—u/alien_from_Europa

6.The local dentist's tooth Christmas tree:

—u/cerridwen_

7.This mural on a rock in India that makes it look just like a shark:

—u/Monsur_Ausuhnom

8."The stomach contents of a psychiatric patient who suffered from pica disorder, a condition characterized by an appetite for inedible objects."

—u/LewiRock

9."I saw this with my peripheral view and thought it was my sight/brain playing games."

—u/RavenStormblessed

10."My cats and I moved into a new home. I think they like the stairs."

—u/friendlynoodless

11."This disturbing little frame I found at a thrift store."

—u/mariachipatron

12."This Reborn Doll I saw on Facebook Marketplace."

—u/Biscuits-n-blunts

13."Seen outside a diner. It was too early for this."

—u/beanababy

14.And finally, "Do you see something?"

—u/Currency_Dangerous

