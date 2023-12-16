Dude Bruh, These 14 Skin-Crawling Photos Took The Light From My Eyes

I'm not sure why I keep torturing myself, but I can't stay away from the r/oddlyterrifying subreddit. Horror movies don't do it for me anymore — nothing scares me like the REAL terrors people face in their actual lives. Here are 14 photos that I can't scrub from my brain:

1."The North Sea is so metal."

2."These notes I found while walking near the beach last night."

"Daddy I really do believe with all my heart and soul that you are God. Please forgive me and make my life better today, please." — u/Gelato_33 u/Gelato_33 / Via reddit.com

3."DARPA's experimental camouflaging 'soft robot.'"

4."The message is clear, girlfriend. I'm going to Lowe's first thing in the morning."

5."It's oddly terrifying because you're being served lobsters that look like giant cockroaches."

6.The local dentist's tooth Christmas tree:

7.This mural on a rock in India that makes it look just like a shark:

8."The stomach contents of a psychiatric patient who suffered from pica disorder, a condition characterized by an appetite for inedible objects."

9."I saw this with my peripheral view and thought it was my sight/brain playing games."

10."My cats and I moved into a new home. I think they like the stairs."

11."This disturbing little frame I found at a thrift store."

12."This Reborn Doll I saw on Facebook Marketplace."

13."Seen outside a diner. It was too early for this."

14.And finally, "Do you see something?"