A Ducati Diavel and Bentley Batur Just Had a Baby, and It’s a New Limited-Edition 168 HP Bike

Ducati and Bentley might sit on opposite ends of the automotive spectrum, but the two nameplates have come together to create a limited-edition bike.

The new Ducati Diavel for Bentley, which was unveiled at Art Basel in Miami on Friday evening, combines the British automaker’s craftsmanship with the Italian bike builder’s technological and engineering prowess.

Based on Ducati’s high-performance Diavel V4, the newcomer features elements inspired by the new Bentley Batur. For the unversed, the 2024 coupé will be the last Bentley to be equipped with the marque’s flagship W-12 engine and will be limited to only 18 examples. It will also be Bentley’s most powerful production car ever, with the ability to churn out 740 hp and 737 ft lbs of torque. The Diavel, on the other hand, will be limited to 500 examples. In addition, 50 special “Mulliner” variants will be offered to Bentley clients and can be personalized to the level of a Batur.

Penned by Centro Stile Ducati and Bentley designers, the two-wheeler nods to its four-wheeled muse with sleek lines and a sporty silhouette. The forged rims also recall that of the car and are painted in Dark Titanium Satin. The Scarab Green color, meanwhile, comes from the Bentley Mulliner palette and covers the entire body.

The side air intakes are reminiscent of the Batur’s two-tone front grill, while the tail takes styling cues from the rear of the car and the tank recalls the ribs on the vehicle’s front bonnet. The rider’s seat is also finished in a black Alcantara inspired by the Batur’s cabin and embroidered with the Bentley logo.

Collectors who snap up a Mulliner edition can choose different colors for the saddle, front brake calipers, carbon fiber parts, and rims. They could even finish the bike in the same hue as their car.

As for power, the motorcycle packs a 1,158 cc V-4 Granturismo engine. It can deliver a feisty 168 hp. The Twin Pulse combustion order and the dedicated exhaust system reportedly give the bike a distinctive hum.

Each Diavel is delivered with a certificate of authenticity, a passenger seat, and a motorcycle cover. The name of the model and the production number will be displayed on a plate on the right side of the motorcycle. The bike comes in an exclusive personalized wooden case, too.

To top it off, the two brands have released a capsule collection for Diavel owners. It includes a jet helmet and a technical jacket in the same shades as the motorbike. Hey, who doesn’t like to coordinate?

