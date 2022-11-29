Dual wireless iPhone microphones: Awesome for content creators, on sale for just $14

Hey, we're not living in the 80s anymore. If you're still using wired microphones to record audio, whether for podcasts or TikTok videos, it's time for an upgrade. A wireless upgrade.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Victoc-US has the Haphiz 2-in-1 Wireless Lavalier Microphones for just $14 when you apply promo code GDPVE4H7 at checkout. That's a $35 discount and by far the lowest price on record for this product.

Frankly, I'm kind of blown away by this price, because this is a really useful product that works well. The entire setup lives in a small black case, which serves as both dock and charger for the two wireless mics. It also houses the small receiver that plugs into your iPhone's (or iPad's) Lightning port.

You don't have to monkey around with Bluetooth or anything like that. Just plug in that receiver, then turn on one or both of the microphones. Once the little LED shows green, you're connected and good to go. Now you can use any app that records audio.

Each microphone is good for 4-6 hours of operation on a charge, according to Haphiz, and the case can recharge each of them up to five times. The case itself, which includes a handy LCD readout that shows remaining power, recharges via an included USB-C cable.

Remind you of anything? Like AirPods, this wireless microphone setup employs a handy charging case so you've always got recording power. (Photo: Rick Broida/Yahoo)

I did some basic testing with the microphones and was pleasantly surprised by the results. Audio sounded just as good as with a traditional lavalier microphone, even when I was a good 15 feet away from the receiver. (Haphiz says the effective range is actually more like 65 feet.) And in video clips, my audio was perfectly synchronized.

The microphones include "noise cancellation tech," which I've put in quotations because the exact nature of the tech isn't specified. I didn't expect much, but when I recorded outdoors with some wind blowing and crickets chirping, the resulting audio was admirably quiet; the microphones didn't pick up very much beyond my voice.

Bottom line: If you're doing any kind of content creation that involves audio — podcasts, interviews, Instagram videos, all of it — something like this is definitely worth having. It'll not only improve the quality of your recordings, but also let you bring a second person into the mix.

For the price, the Haphiz 2-in-1 is hard to beat and highly recommended.

