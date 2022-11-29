Dual wireless iPhone microphones: Awesome for content creators, on sale for just $14
Hey, we're not living in the 80s anymore. If you're still using wired microphones to record audio, whether for podcasts or TikTok videos, it's time for an upgrade. A wireless upgrade.
- $14 at AmazonHistoric-low price!
Haphiz 2-in-1 Wireless Lavalier Microphones with Charging Case$14$49Save $35
- $155 at Amazon
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$155
- $209 at Amazon
Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones$209$229Save $20
- $90 at Amazon
Beats Studio Buds$90$150Save $60
- $253 at Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones$253$350Save $96
- $90 at Amazon
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV$90$170Save $80
- $170 at Amazon
Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV$170$270Save $100
- $698 at Amazon
Sony 65-inch 4K X80K Series Smart Google TV$698$1,000Save $302
- $698 at Amazon
Hisense Premium U7H QLED Series 65-inch Google 4K Smart TV$698$1,050Save $352
- $15 at Amazon
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite$15$30Save $15
- $188 at Amazon
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14 Laptop$188$300Save $112
- $150 at Amazon
Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera 3-pack$150$250Save $100
- $140 at Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite$140
Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Victoc-US has the Haphiz 2-in-1 Wireless Lavalier Microphones for just $14 when you apply promo code GDPVE4H7 at checkout. That's a $35 discount and by far the lowest price on record for this product.
Haphiz 2-in-1 Wireless Lavalier Microphones with Charging Case
Frankly, I'm kind of blown away by this price, because this is a really useful product that works well. The entire setup lives in a small black case, which serves as both dock and charger for the two wireless mics. It also houses the small receiver that plugs into your iPhone's (or iPad's) Lightning port.
You don't have to monkey around with Bluetooth or anything like that. Just plug in that receiver, then turn on one or both of the microphones. Once the little LED shows green, you're connected and good to go. Now you can use any app that records audio.
Each microphone is good for 4-6 hours of operation on a charge, according to Haphiz, and the case can recharge each of them up to five times. The case itself, which includes a handy LCD readout that shows remaining power, recharges via an included USB-C cable.
I did some basic testing with the microphones and was pleasantly surprised by the results. Audio sounded just as good as with a traditional lavalier microphone, even when I was a good 15 feet away from the receiver. (Haphiz says the effective range is actually more like 65 feet.) And in video clips, my audio was perfectly synchronized.
The microphones include "noise cancellation tech," which I've put in quotations because the exact nature of the tech isn't specified. I didn't expect much, but when I recorded outdoors with some wind blowing and crickets chirping, the resulting audio was admirably quiet; the microphones didn't pick up very much beyond my voice.
Bottom line: If you're doing any kind of content creation that involves audio — podcasts, interviews, Instagram videos, all of it — something like this is definitely worth having. It'll not only improve the quality of your recordings, but also let you bring a second person into the mix.
For the price, the Haphiz 2-in-1 is hard to beat and highly recommended.
Haphiz 2-in-1 Wireless Lavalier Microphones with Charging Case
Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:
Headphones and earbuds
- Amazon
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$155
- Amazon
Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones$209$229Save $20
- Amazon
Beats Studio Buds$90$150Save $60
- Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones$253$350Save $96
TVs
- Amazon
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV$90$170Save $80
- Amazon
Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV$170$270Save $100
- Amazon
Sony 65-inch 4K X80K Series Smart Google TV$698$1,000Save $302
- Amazon
Hisense Premium U7H QLED Series 65-inch Google 4K Smart TV$698$1,050Save $352
Tablets and tech
- Amazon
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite$15$30Save $15
- Amazon
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14 Laptop$188$300Save $112
- Amazon
Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera 3-pack$150$250Save $100
- Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite$140