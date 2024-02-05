SZA Is Bringing ‘SOS’ to the 2024 Grammys Stage—With a Potential Surprise Guest



In the spirit of Moira Rose,

In the spirit of Moira Rose, the best season is in full swing. And, no, I’m not talking about the brisk-as-hell winter that’s sending me into a spiral—I’m talking about awards season. Music’s biggest night is nearly upon us, and one of the best parts about the Recording Academy’s ~prestigious~ ceremony (aside from Trevor Noah’s hit-or-miss punchlines) is the lineup of performers that take the stage every year.

In 2023, we saw Olivia Rodrigo’s return with her triumphant ballad “Vampire”...but it also was the year of Barbie on all accounts (see: the film’s soundtrack dominating the Best Song Written for Visual Media category with four out of five nominations). I’m sure we’re all holding out hope for a surprise Ryan Gosling performance, but in the meantime, let me walk you through the actual performers at the 2024 Grammys below.

Olivia Rodrigo

Liv (a three-time Grammy winner, nbd 💅) made her debut in 2022 and she’s coming back to spill her guts with a live performance. Naturally, her sophomore album is nominated in the major categories—and she even earned a nod in the Best Rock Song category for “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl.”

SZA raked in nine nominations for her album SOS at this year’s Grammys, so it only makes sense that her chart-topping record is coming to life onstage. According to a report by Rolling Stone, she may be joined by a surprise guest. “There’s honestly surprises throughout the entire night,” Grammys executive producer Raj Kapoor told the outlet. “They will pop up at the most unexpected times.” SZA is up for a golden gramophone in major categories, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Billie Eilish

Grammy fave Billie Eilish is set to take the stage for the fourth (!!!) consecutive year. She’s up for seven awards at this year’s ceremony for her Barbie track “What Was I Made For?” and “Never Felt So Alone” with Labrinth.

Billy Joel

The Piano Man himself is set to perform at the 2024 Grammys. The five-time Grammy winner will perform his first new single in decades, “Turn the Lights Back On,” which dropped three days before the ceremony. Grammys executive producer Raj Kapoor also told Rolling Stone that Billy will likely perform a classic hit of his as well. “The problem with Billy Joel is that he has so many hits,” Raj said.

Travis Scott

Travis’s last high-energy Grammys performance was in 2019, and he’s making his way back on the stage. The artist’s 2023 project UTOPIA is also up for Best Rap Album—the same category his record-breaking album ASTROWORLD earned a nom for. Could this be the year he snags the coveted award?

Dua Lipa

Dua’s 2021 Future Nostalgia medley is still playing on a loop in my mind, and thankfully, she’s making her mark on the stage again this year. While her Barbie hit, “Dance the Night,” is up for two awards, she may officially usher in her new era with a performance of “Houdini.”



Burna Boy

Nigerian singer Burna Boy provided us with the sickest Afrofusion beats throughout his career, and the Recording Academy is giving him recognition with four nominations at this year’s ceremony.

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste has raked in five golden gramophones throughout his career, and the American Symphony artist is hitting the stage at this year's ceremony. According to the Recording Academy, Jon's performance will honor Clarence Avant, the "Godfather of Black Music," during this year's "In Memoriam" segment.

Annie Lennox

Annie Lennox is paying tribute to Irish icon Sinead O’Connor alongside Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman.

Fantasia Barrino

This has been a Fantasia fan account since her American Idol days, but the star has had a great year thanks to her breakout role in The Color Purple. The singer is set to honor Tina Turner during the Grammys' "In Memoriam" segment.

Stevie Wonder

Living legend Stevie Wonder is also taking his talents to the Grammys for a tribute to the late jazz singer, Tony Bennett.

Lenny Kravitz

One of this year's Global Impact Award recipients, Lenny Kravitz, is also performing and presenting this year's "In Memoriam" segment with a tribute.

Luke Combs

Country crooner Luke Combs has been up for several Grammys throughout his career, but he has yet to win. Luke—who made his Grammys performance debut with his hit “Going, Going, Gone” at last year’s ceremony—is up for Best Country Solo Performance this year.

Joni Mitchell (and Special Guests!)

Cultural icon Joni Mitchell has impacted generations since she broke out into the music scene during the 1960s folk-music circuit—and the influential artist is making her Grammys debut with her first-ever performance at this year’s ceremony. According to Grammys executive producer Raj Kapoor, Joni will be joined by Brandi Carlile, Jacob Collier, Allison Russell, Sista Strings, Lucius, and Blake Mills during her performance. Her live album, Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live] is nominated for Best Folk Album. It was recorded at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival, which marked her first live performance in 20 years.

U2

U2 hasn’t performed at the Grammys since 2018, and they’re making history as they make their return to the coveted awards ceremony. The band will play live from The Sphere in Las Vegas, making it the first-ever broadcast performance at the venue.

The 2024 Grammys will take place at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 4, and air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m PT. No cable? No problem. Streaming will also be available on Paramount+.

Watch the 2024 Grammys

