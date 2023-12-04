Dua Lipa Layered a transparent Chanel Gown Over a See-Through Lace Catsuit

Leave it to Dua Lipa to put a daring, hot spin on a Chanel red carpet moment.

The pop star arrived at the Academy Museum Gala on Sunday night in a black Chanel look that included a transparent gown and a lace catsuit. The completely see-through catsuit came in a lacy floral pattern, and Dua wore it under a gauzy, also transparent, black dress with a V neck and a layered skirt. Underneath, she wore only a black thong.

Taylor Hill - Getty Images

The “Houdini” singer finished the ensemble with silky black peep-toe heels and added some sparkle to the fit with layers of diamonds, including a massive diamond choker necklace, cluster earrings, and a big cluster ring.

She had her fiery red hair in a wavy side-parted style, and she wore black liner, a glossy pink lip, and a French mani-pedi.

Taylor Hill - Getty Images

This is hardly the first time Dua has walked the red carpet in a transparent look.

While attending the world premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles this summer, the Grammy winner walked the pink carpet in a glittering crystal-embellished fishnet slipdress, custom-made by Bottega Veneta. Underneath the sparkling see-through piece, she wore nothing but a pair of white underwear. Dua wrapped up the party outfit with a pair of metallic silver pumps, sculptural silver drop earrings, a few delicate silver rings, and a platinum diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co. She wore rosy bombshell makeup, a wavy blowout, and a pretty French manicure with an extra pop of pink.

