Dua Lipa Just Wore a Prada Gown That Perfectly Matches Her New Hair

Dua Lipa showed up on the 2024 Critics Choice Awards carpet looking stunning in a red Prada gown that flawlessly matches her hair, and honestly...no words!

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Dua is up for Best Song at tonight's awards thanks to Barbie's "Dance the Night." She told the LA Times of the experience, “When Greta and Mark told me about what part of the film they wanted me to write a song for, it was the pinnacle moment where everything changes from good to bad. I love juxtaposition....I love dance-crying. I knew it had to be fun, but I knew it needed a little element of sadness or a little pang of insufficiency, which I think maybe we’re all susceptible to.”

Dua's appearance comes as multiple outlets confirm she's newly dating actor Callum Turner. “They’ve only been dating for a little while,” a source tells Us Weekly, adding that they have “an amazing connection” and “the chemistry is there.”

Apparently Callum “makes Dua happy and she’s excited to see where things go,” and while “it’s too soon to see if there’s any long-term potential between Dua and Callum, they’re definitely into each other.” Oh, AND they “have some mutual friends in common who think they make a great couple."

Timeline this way:

