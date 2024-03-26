Dua Lipa Dons Sporty Puma Palermo Sneakers in London

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dua Lipa, along with boyfriend Callum Turner, arrived at St. Pancras Station in London on Thursday, wearing a pair of Puma Palermo leather and suede sneakers in a black an white colorway.

Lipa has been partnered with Puma since 2020, when she first joined the label as a brand ambassador. Since then, the star has created collaborative footwear collections that blend fashion-forward colorways with traditional sportswear silhouettes for unique shoes and accessories.

The “Levitating” singer has a robust history of memorable footwear moments, including strappy heels, platform pumps, and even a selection of sporty sneakers.

In 2022, Lipa chose a pair of chunky Puma sneakers from her second collaboration with the brand to wear at the FN Achievement Awards. The all-black style included a thick rubber sole and a large branded logo on the tongue.

About the Shoes

$90

Buy Now at puma

Available in several unique colorways, the Puma Palermo sneakers are constructed with a leather base and adorned with both suede and leather accents. Additionally, the shoes feature an embossed rubber base and “Puma” labeled tag in gold lettering.

Soccer Sneakers: A Rising Trend

Due to the soccer shoe silhouette’s recent rise in popularity, brands like Puma and Adidas have become fan-favorite picks for celebrity consumers. Seen on stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Olivia Wilde as they are captured by street style photographers, the sneakers transcend all different personal styles and easily pair with numerous looks.

Recently, Gigi Hadid was seen shopping on Sunday in New York City while wearing a bold pair of Adidas Gazelle sneakers in a scarlet and cloud-white colorway.

