Dua Lipa Changed Into a Y2k Whale Tail Dress During the Grammys

Dua Lipa had three outfit changes at the 2024 Grammy Awards. First up, she arrived on the carpet wearing a disco-ball silver dress with cut-outs on the hips by Courrèges (paired with Tiffany & Co jewelry). She told Entertainment Tonight on the carpet, "I feel very excited to wear it. I feel very strong in it. It’s definitely a heavy, like, metal dress, so I was like, I feel very Joan of Arc."

Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

Dua then changed into a strappy leather look for her performance, where she debuted her new song “Training Season.”

Kevin Winter - Getty Images

Before changing into a black long-sleeved gown with an open back and Y2k inspired whale tale:

Johnny Nunez - Getty Images

John Shearer - Getty Images

Dua had a bunch of noms for "Dance the Night" (her song from the Barbie soundtrack) last night, and told ET "It goes back to that thing of where, as long as I feel like I'm having fun or making something that I'm really proud of and I'm in the moment, and then I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be, and I feel that way when we were making 'Dance the Night.'" She added, "It felt so good to be a part of such an incredible project. It felt so good to do it with my friends. That whole experience as a whole was really special. I'm happy that that's like way out into the world now and like had its own life and it's been great."

