Dry January has turned my husband into a no-booze bore

One reader fears that her husband's temporary sobriety will become permanent – 'which isn't the relationship I signed up for'

How is Dry January going for you? I’m hating it – and I’m still drinking. When my husband first announced he was going to quit the booze for a month I was happy enough to support him, though if I’m honest, I was dubious he would succeed.

At this time of year, lots of people on social media are doing it after partying hard and drinking too much over the festive period, something the two of us had definitely been guilty of.

I admired his dedication to the cause, but I knew that it definitely wasn’t something for me.

So instead, I have continued pouring myself a glass of wine as usual at dinner every evening, and then sat opposite him as he nobly forgoes his usual tipple for a non-alcoholic alternative.

Nothing too traumatic there. What has rapidly become traumatic however, is the way in which he has backed up his regime by reading up about all the “dangerous” impacts that alcohol has on the body and mind – which he then shares with me with every sip of Malbec I take.

Every day that has passed so far I have expected him to give up on his fad, to give into the temptation of just a small glass. But instead he seems to be becoming more and more dedicated to his cause.

His month of abstention has already taken a terrible toll on our Friday nights out at the local pub. I have quickly realised that it’s not much fun being married to a sober, straight-faced clock-watcher who insists on getting home in time for a healthy night’s sleep.

Over the last fortnight, my fun-loving husband has been replaced by a booze-free bore who lectures me whenever I pick up the slightest drop.

And he is already talking in terms of making his temporary sobriety a permanent fixture, which gives me serious pause for thought: this isn’t the relationship I signed up for.

It’s not as if he was a gibbering, drunken wreck on the point of terminal cirrhosis before all of this came about.

We both have demanding jobs and enjoying a nice glass of wine has always been our way of unwinding – it’s the same with my parents and most of my friends, so I know we aren’t unusual. Like most normal, middle-class people we existed – fairly happily – over the NHS recommended limits, but a long way short of personal and professional breakdown.

Now I’m stuck with a holier-than-thou temperance preacher who seems to have permanently mislaid his sense of humour and fun. Let’s be clear: I didn’t marry him because I liked him tipsy – but I did like his ability to laugh, and to cut loose every now and then, and to be the life and soul of a social gathering. All characteristics that seem to be getting lost right now, along with the remnants of our previously fun-filled marriage.

Now I hate mealtimes with him because of the constant scrutiny about my alcohol consumption. I dread nights out together because he never relaxes and enjoys himself, and I miss those cosy nights in putting the world to rights over a bottle of wine. Instead, it always turns into an argument about our difference in opinion.

His latest line of reasoning is that my anger about his sobriety is a self-defence mechanism, that I’m cross with him because I’m frightened about my own drinking. I think this is a lot of nonsense. What I’m frightened about is the end of my marriage as I used to know it, courtesy of Dry January.

More from Marriage Diaries: My husband is nearly 60 and wants another baby – I’ve never heard anything so ridiculous

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.