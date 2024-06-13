Drunk people are using Uber to help injured wildlife in Texas — and it's saving lives

A Utah man is making the rounds online again after he went viral in 2019 for booking an Uber for a baby bird after having had a few too many drinks.

Tim Crowley, of Ogden, Utah, was day drinking with his friends when a baby bird fell from above in 2019. While he only had a few beers, he didn't want to risk driving, so he used the Uber Pet option to transport the injured goldfinch to the local wildlife rehabilitation center.

Surprisingly, this scenario isn't as uncommon as some would think.

How Texans are using Uber to help rescue wildlife

There are many reasons people may choose this option, such as saving on personal travel time or schedule conflicts that may not allow for the entire round trip.

Earlier this week, the North Texas Wildlife Center shared some examples online.

"We've had about 25 finders over the past few months utilize the Uber pet options to transport wildlife to us," the organization wrote on Facebook.

Among them: A drunk woman from Carrollton who found an opossum; a man in Lewisville who transported an injured dove; and a couple in Downtown Dallas who sent in an injured Cooper's hawk.

The wildlife center also posted early Thursday morning that it needed donations to Uber a baby opossum whose founder did not own a vehicle.

What are other uses for Uber in Texas?

Aside from ride-sharing, there are several uses of Uber.

For instance, Uber Connect offers same-day package delivery, and Uber Health provides rides to and from medical appointments to Medicaid members with that benefit in their plan.

Some have used it for transportation to the hospital to avoid emergency medical transportation costs, but that is not widely recommended.

