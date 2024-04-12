Drug education remains essential and beneficial as New Jersey celebrates 4/20 day

New Jersey became the 14th state to legalize cannabis for adults age 21 and over in 2021. The state also led the way in establishing new standards for social equity with its legalization laws. Needless to say, there are many 4/20 celebrations planned for 2024.

The recreational cannabis market in New Jersey has been blossoming, and the events across the state are catering to consumers, industry professionals and business owners. The events include forums, paint and puffs, networking events, underground legacy markets and industry conferences. Recreational cannabis has become mainstream in the state.

With that said, drug education is beneficial for children and teens during 4/20. With the growing social media presence and adults in their lives using cannabis, kids are going to have questions. Parents and educators alike can have a positive impact and use drug education to help.

According to a 2021 New Jersey Student Health Survey, 17% of high school students had used marijuana at least once in the past 30 days. About 3% of students had tried marijuana for the first time before the age of 13. It’s important to note that statistically in the state, marijuana use trends among youth are on a slight decline. However, nationally, marijuana remains the most widely used drug, and the percentage of high school students who view marijuana as risky is decreasing.

Drug education can help shed light on the risks involved with using marijuana at a young age. For instance, keep the conversations age-appropriate. Speaking with a 5-year-old is much different from speaking with a teenager. Use language and examples a child or teen would understand. Teach them about the dangers and what to avoid.

Most important, put yourself in your kid's shoes. This can be especially important for teenagers, as they face different social pressures and situations at school or through social media. Make a point of understanding what they are up against.

When speaking to them about cannabis, stay calm and relaxed, stay positive, don’t lecture, and be clear and concise about rules and boundaries without using scare tactics or threats.

However, make a point of setting rules, guidelines and expectations; create rules together as a family or class. Parents and educators can be clear about the consequences without using scare tactics or lecturing; clearly state what you expect regarding cannabis use.

Marcel Gemme

Choose informal times to have conversations about cannabis, and do not make a big thing about it. Yet continue talking to them as they age, and let them know you are always there for them.

Finally, speak to them about peer pressure and about having an exit plan when they are offered marijuana. Peer pressure is powerful among youth, and having a plan to avoid drug use helps children and students make better choices. Ultimately, it is about helping them to make good choices as they age.

Marcel Gemme is the founder of SUPE and has been helping people struggling with substance use for over 20 years. His work focuses on a threefold approach: education, prevention and rehabilitation.

