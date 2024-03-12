Drop everything! This dermatologist-approved sunscreen plus dozens of anti-aging and hair loss products are on sale today at Amazon

The days are getting sunnier and longer at last! But as you step out, remember: You only get one face, so you'll want to entrust it to a premium sunscreen. Right now you can do so without breaking the bank. Today only on Amazon, dozens of top-rated anti-aging serums, sunscreen, lotions, and more — along with hair loss shampoos and supplements — are on massive sale And these are not your run-of-the-mill beauty products: They’re by Isdin, a renowned skincare and haircare brand that works with dermatologists and other medical experts to develop powerful, youth-enhancing formulations — and for one day only, they’re all up to 25 percent off at Amazon. This top-rated Isdin mineral sunscreen, one of our Best Sunscreens of 2024, is the place to start!

Why is this a good deal?

You don't want to skimp when it comes to protecting your skin. Luckily, one our premium picks for Best Sunscreens of 2024 is nearly $20 off. But hurry, this deal ends tonight!

Why do I need this?

Did you know you should be wearing sunscreen every day? Not just on warm, sunny days, and especially on your face? The level of protection you use is important too. Cosmetic dermatologist Howard Sobel, founder of Sobel Skin in New York City, tells Yahoo Life that everyone should be looking for sunscreen formulas with “UVA and UVB [protection] to prevent sun spots, premature aging, loss of skin elasticity and burns.”

Another board-certified dermatologist Gary Goldenberg swears by this one from Isdin Photo. The lightweight mineral sunscreen contains photolyase, a repair enzyme, derived from plankton that's been shown to help repair damage caused by the sun. Vitamin E helps shield your face from the effects of the environment, keeping sun spots and wrinkles at bay. And it absorbs easily.

Save face! Isdin's lightweight, dermatologist-approved mineral sunscreen and other top-rated skincare and haircare products are on sale at Amazon today! (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Nearly 3,300 five-star fans say this sunscreen is a winner for them!

“Unlike other zinc-based sunscreens, Isdin is absorbed well and leaves no ‘white, ghostly’ residue as I experienced with CeraVe and other products,” wrote a fan. “Even when layering Isdin with moisturizer, make-up, etc., there isn't any heavy feeling.”

Another gushed: "I love this sunscreen. It has been recommended by a dermatologist. I have had two Mohs surgeries on my face. I wear this every day."

A third is happy to have a "sunblock that is also a nongreasy moisturizer." They add: "I use it daily sun or no sun. It is a great moisturizer, which I need because I also use Trentinon-A for keeping wrinkles at bay. The tretinoin-A is supposed to cause dryness and peeling as it works, so this sunblock is wonderful. The best I've found for this purpose."

More Isdin skin- and hair-care deals

Amazon Isdin Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid Serum $38 $50 Save $13 This popular serum contains two key anti-aging ingredients that should be a part of your daily routine: vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that shields against free radicals that contribute to signs of aging as well as cancer. Hyaluronic acid is a prized ingredient that helps your skin retain moisture and plumpness. This serum also contains ultraglycans, a protein that’s naturally present in your epidermis. Supplementing it encourages more firmness and elasticity. “My dermatologist recommended this product and I can honestly say it works. Just after 2 days I was seeing results,” wrote a pleased customer. Another added, “This stuff smells amazing and has cleared up my uneven skin tone.” $38 at Amazon

Amazon Isdin Lambdapil Hair Loss Shampoo $37 $49 Save $12 If thinning hair is an issue for you, a shampoo that not only cleanses but also thickens should be your go-to. Look to the ingredients list: this shampoo uses biotin, zinc and group B vitamins — all proven to make a major difference in hair health. This one also controls oiliness, helping your hair keep its bounce. It encourages healthy growth and is recommended for anyone dealing with hair loss — both women and men. One fan wrote: “This shampoo does exactly what is says. Makes hair feel fuller and my hair is so shiny! It definitely nourishes my hair. My hair has never looked and felt better.” $37 at Amazon

Amazon Isdin Lambdapil Hair Loss Lotion $52 $69 Save $17 with coupon Supplement your hair-loss shampoo with a lotion that uses powerful ingredients to ensure your hair is as full and bouncy as possible when you style it. This lotion uses melatonin, a naturally occurring hormone, to ward off signs of aging in your hair. Gingko biloba and biotin team up to keep strands strong and shiny. It comes with a dropper that lets you neatly dispense drops straight to your scalp, so you can heal your hair at the root — and it’s never greasy. “This is amazing, I first got it from the derm's office,” wrote a delighted customer. “This works, gave me super-thick hair and regrowth around the temples.” Save $17 with coupon $52 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

