Droog Moto’s First Fat-Tired E-Bike Is Here, and It’s Ready to Help You Cruise Through the End Times

The Volcon Brat just got an apocalyptic makeover.

Droog Moto has teamed up with the electronic mobility company for a restyled version of the popular electric two-wheeler. The resulting bike sports a sinister new design and chunky off-road tires that give the impression it can take on anything.

Droog has been crafting bespoke motorcycles that look like they come from sci-fi movies since 2016. The shop’s latest project isn’t a motorcycle, though—even if it does look like one. The Brat is actually a high-performance e-bike that is versatile enough for city streets or mountain trails.

Droog Moto x Volcon Brat

Droog’s has taken Volcon’s Exo-Arch chassis and outfitted it with a new 3-D-printed, all-black body kit. The e-bike still looks like a café racer; just one from the future. New features include an aggressive LED lighting package, a bigger front fork and a sharp-edged faux fuel tank. The modifications aren’t just for show, according to Bike Exif. The new Brat has also been equipped with MT7E disc brakes, a DNM suspension with a rear shock and a monster set of 20-inch Allscape all-terrain tires.

It may look more like a motorcycle than ever before, but Droog’s Brat is still a Class 2 e-bike, meaning it can be ridden without a special license. It’s powered by a 750-watt pedal-assist electric motor that will let riders to hit speeds of up to 28 mph. Range is expected to be around 70 miles thanks to a 48-volt battery pack, but it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if that figure is lower when riders really push it. Once the battery has been all used up, it can be fully recharged in six to seven hours through a standard household outlet.

Droog is currently taking orders for its take on the Brat through its website. The stylish two-wheeler is available for $5,800, which is significantly less than the company’s motorcycles, but more than twice the average e-bike’s $2,800 price tag.





