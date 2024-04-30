Drone video of Fort Myers Beach's Margaritaville Resort features signature lagoon-style pool

A year ago, the Naples Daily News and News-Press drone pilot Ricardo Rolon was capturing video images of Fort Myers Beach from high above the ground to mark the six-month anniversary of Hurricane Ian.

Recently, Rolon had the drone up in the air again but this time the view was a little more picturesque. Rolon flew the drone over the Fins Up! Beach Club at the Margaritaville Beach Resort, which is serving as a symbolic "new beginning" for Fort Myers Beach after the devastation Hurricane Ian caused on Sept. 28, 2022.

It is truly a breath-taking aerial view with the swimming pool as the focal point.

According to the resort's website, Fins Up! Beach Club is "an aquatic oasis is located right on the pristine shores of Fort Myers Beach. Surrounded by swaying palm trees, you'll feel your worries float away in our heated, lagoon-style pool. Our expansive sundeck offers ample seating areas for soaking up the warm Florida sun while savoring the breathtaking Gulf of Mexico views."

