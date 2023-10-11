Over 3 Million People Have Watched Police Officers Ticket A Driver For Having An Unbelievable Pile Of Items Strapped To Their Car

Florida strikes again! Videos of an unknown driver recently went viral because they strapped an unbelievably massive pile of items to their car and were spotted driving around the streets of Orlando.

A video of the vehicle being pulled over by seemingly confused police officers has received over 3.2 million views, with one user commenting: "I physically saw them driving down the road, and it was a sight to see."

The car was initially spotted by drivers at a local gas station, and many users questioned how the vehicle was even able to move with the amount of weight on it.

One user wrote: "I know he is constantly getting gas, that engine is working overtime."

Another driver captured a video of police officers trying to talk to the driver through the barely visible window.

"Police are just as confused as the rest of the people on the street."

Another video angle showed hundreds of household items strapped to this car, including a helmet, microwave, a bicycle, multiple chairs, and a ceiling fan.

The police seemingly wrote a ticket for the driver.

This is a view of the back of the vehicle:

Many users were jokingly in support of the driver not getting fined, writing: "How you gonna ticket someone who figured out how to defy gravity?"

Emphasizing that point, a user wrote: "They should give this guy an award, not a ticket!"

The vehicle reminded many viewers of their childhood, with one writing: "It's giving that one sculpture that Spencer made on iCarly, if you know, you know."

Other users pointed out how dangerous the situation was, writing: "This can cause an accident. You can't drive like this."

"That should NOT be on the road."

