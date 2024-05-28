Drive-thru food distribution by Farm Share headed to Jackson Bluff Road

Farm Share volunteers organize and distribute food packages to families during a community event.

Florida’s largest and leading food bank, Farm Share, is bringing a drive-thru food pantry to 2513 Jackson Bluff Road for residents who may be dealing with food-insecurity. That's at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29.

Those going Wednesday should arrive in vehicles with a trunk or cargo bed to receive non-perishable goods along with fresh produce.

Free of cost, Farm Share’s network of soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches and senior centers services residents across 67 counties in Florida. For additional information and to find a local food pantry, visit www.farmshare.org/.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Drive-thru food distribution brought to Tallahassee by Farm Share