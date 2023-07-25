Drive into the Future with the Best Apple CarPlay Head Units

Westods/Car and Driver



Navigating the streets in the 21st century calls for more than just a reliable set of wheels. Today, many drivers desire an in-car experience that seamlessly integrates with their digital lives. At the epicenter of this evolution is the head unit which, in many modern vehicles, is anchored by Apple CarPlay. By marrying the sophisticated simplicity of Apple's user interface with the nuances of your vehicle, Apple CarPlay head units provide a premier infotainment experience.



In this article, we cut through the noise to bring you the top aftermarket Apple CarPlay head units available today, including portable and in-dash units. Whether you're ready to upgrade your ride or simply explore the possibilities, our selection of the best Apple CarPlay head units will help you decide which unit is the best for your vehicle based on your needs and the vehicle's existing components.





Things to Consider When Buying an Apple CarPlay Head Unit

There are a ton of things to take into account when shopping for an Apple CarPlay head unit for your vehicle. Here are some of the most important factors.

Compatibility and Installation

The first leg on this journey is ensuring the head unit is compatible with your car's make and model. Not all cars are created equal, and neither are head units. You'll want to map out your specific needs, whether it's an on-dash system that's easy to mount and unmount or an in-dash unit that requires a bit more technical knowledge and elbow grease. Consult with a professional installer if you're opting for an in-dash system to ensure a smooth ride during the installation process.

Screen Size and Resolution

Think of your CarPlay display as the windshield to your digital driving experience—you want the display to be clear, bright, and easy to read at a glance. Aim for a screen size that suits your dashboard without obscuring your view of the road. Remember, bigger isn't always better. When it comes to resolution, seek out a unit that's crisp and clear, making your maps and messages easy to discern in any lighting condition.

Features

You want to make sure your head unit is equipped with all the essentials—plus all the extra, add-on features you desire. Decide what features are important to you, whether it's integrated navigation, touchscreen controls, voice command functionality, backup camera support, or additional support for other devices (such as Android Auto).

This isn't just about being able to dial up your favorite playlist or podcast while driving; a head unit with Apple CarPlay should be a hub for all your infotainment needs, including GPS, mobile communication, and more. Note that some head units may offer far more features than you'll ever use; spend wisely.

Long-term Compatibility

When shopping for a new aftermarket Apple CarPlay head unit, we recommend getting the latest model available and avoiding older or refurbished models. Apple is continuously adding new features to CarPlay and many of these companies are slow to update firmware for these CarPlay units—if they update them at all to support the new features. So to ensure you'll have the newest CarPlay features, get the most recent model.

Here are some of our favorite Apple CarPlay head units.

W901 Pro

Carpuride has been making various portable Apple CarPlay units for a few years now and its W901 Pro shows all the company is capable of. This device features a 9.0-inch touchscreen display with a 1024 x 600 pixel resolution. It features wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, and dual Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for older mobile devices.

The unit is powered by the vehicle's 12-volt DC power adapter and will turn on when the car is turned on. In addition to a standard Aux input, the unit also features a Micro SD card slot for loading media and a USB input for wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connections.

Other features include support for optional backup cameras, an integrated light sensor for automatically adjusting the display's brightness in different lighting environments, and a built-in speaker for times when you don't want to use your car's sound system. The Carpuride W901 Pro attaches via a suction mount that can be adhered to a dashboard or windshield and easily moved from one vehicle to another.

Wireless CarPlay Unit with Dash Cam

If you want a portable Apple CarPlay system that does it all, Westods' Wireless CarPlay Unit has you covered. This device features a 9.3-inch widescreen touchscreen display with a 1600 x 600 pixel resolution. On the rear of the unit is a 2.5K dashcam for recording your drives. The device also comes with a wired backup camera that can be installed and connected to the head unit for additional functionality. All media captured is stored to an included 64GB Micro SD card.

The unit works with both wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and includes Aux input and Bluetooth connectivity for connecting with older mobile devices. Built-in speakers can be used in lieu of your vehicle's sound system for calls and navigation.

Installing the head unit is as simple as plugging in the unit using the included 12-volt DC power adapter and mounting it to the dash or windshield using the included suction mount. The rearview camera, however, will need to be plugged into both the head unit and hardwired into a power source in the back of the vehicle, such as a reverse lamp that will activate the camera when the car is put in reverse.

It's a solid unit at a reasonable price, pulling in a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. Considering it effectively replaces a head unit, dashcam, and backup camera, it's a heck of a value.

Intellidash Pro

Full disclosure: This is a Car and Driver–branded product, manufactured by Summit Electronics. Both Road & Track and Car and Driver are under the Hearst Autos umbrella.



The Intellidash Pro is a wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto unit with a 7.0-inch touchscreen display. It's powered via the included 12-volt DC power adapter and includes four ports for audio in and out of the device: a USB-A connection, a USB-C connection, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a 3.5mm audio/video jack.

There are no physical buttons to interact with, and the included suction cup mount ensures the unit stays on your dash or windshield. It doesn't have all of the features of the other units on this list, but if you're looking for a no-frills option that gets the job done with a small footprint, the Intellidash Pro is a good choice.

Halo11

If you want a top-of-the-line in-dash unit, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more impressive unit than Alpine's ILX-F511 Halo11. Alpine is a renowned manufacturer of car audio and electronics, and its Apple CarPlay head unit features an 11.0-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) touchscreen display, multiple physical buttons for navigating the menus and media, and uses a single-DIN chassis that should fit inside most dash openings.

In addition to full support for both wired and wireless Apple CarPlay, the unit also works with Android Auto and includes other AUX and USB inputs for other device connectivity. It uses a 24-bit digital-to-analog converter (DAC), has a built-in amplifier, and supports nearly any audio/video media format you can throw its way. The unit can also double as a backup camera if paired with one of Alpine's cameras (sold separately).

If you can come to terms with the price tag and don't mind the installation process (or paying a pro to install it for you), the Halo11 is one of the most capable units on the market.

BVCP9700A

The BOSS Audio Systems BVCP9700A is a simple and affordable solution for anyone wanting to upgrade their car with a modern multimedia console. It features a 7.0-inch touchscreen display, supports wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and also has Bluetooth support for older devices without CarPlay support.

The unit uses a double-DIN design for installation in vehicles and features an array of inputs, including support for connecting front and rear cameras to your vehicle. You can even purchase an optional steering wheel control so the entire device can be controlled without needing to take your hands off the wheel.

Despite all of these features, the unit comes in at a reasonable price. Better still, it's available in multiple sizes and configurations to suit nearly any vehicle.

FAQs

What is Apple CarPlay?

Apple CarPlay is a feature that works alongside compatible devices to turn your vehicle's car stereo head unit into an extension of your iPhone. With this savvy system, you can access your preferred navigation, communication, and entertainment apps without missing a beat or, more importantly, taking your eyes off the road.

What is a head unit?

Consider the head unit as the brain of your vehicle's audio system. It's the command center nestled in your dashboard, giving you control over your car's infotainment features. When it supports Apple CarPlay, your head unit becomes a powerful, streamlined portal between your car and your compatible iPhone.

What's the difference between portable and in-dash units?

A portable unit simply perches on your dashboard or windshield, while an in-dash unit replaces your existing head unit. Both have their merits, and your choice depends on your car's current setup and your taste for change.

What is single DIN and double DIN?

'Single DIN' and 'double DIN' denote the size of the stereo head unit slot in your vehicle's dashboard, stemming from a German standard known as Deutsche Industrie Normen. Single DIN units, measuring 2.0 inches tall by 7.0 inches wide, are compact, offering basic audio features and simple controls, often with small or no screens.



Double DIN units, on the other hand, measure 4.0 inches tall by 7.0 inches wide, permitting room for advanced features like larger touchscreens, navigation systems, and more sophisticated audio controls. Make sure you know which head unit size your vehicle uses before purchasing an in-dash CarPlay unit.

Can I use Apple CarPlay without a Wi-Fi or mobile connection?

Apple CarPlay can function without a Wi-Fi or cellular connection, but certain features like Maps, Apple Music streaming, or specific third-party apps may need a data connection for full functionality.

Can I customize my Apple CarPlay home screen?

Absolutely. CarPlay can be personalized to fit you. With iOS 13 and later, you can rearrange and even omit certain apps from showing up on the CarPlay display, tailoring it to your preferences.

Will using Apple CarPlay drain my iPhone's battery?

CarPlay will use additional power from your battery when used wirelessly. It will also draw additional power when using wired Apple CarPlay, but the charge it provides your mobile device is greater than the power required, so you'll actually be charging your device while using it.

How does Siri work with Apple CarPlay?

Siri becomes your personal assistant on the road when your iPhone is connected to a CarPlay-compatible head unit, letting you keep your hands on the steering wheel. Just say "Hey, Siri" to make calls, get directions, or change the music track as you normally would on your iPhone.

Does Apple CarPlay work with Android phones?

Apple CarPlay isn't compatible with Android phones. However, Android has an equivalent called Android Auto that also works with each head unit we've included in the list above.

Why Trust Us

Road & Track and its sibling publications at Hearst Autos represent three of the most influential automotive publications in the world. We rely on decades of experience in the automotive and gear spaces to help readers make informed purchasing choices, bringing reviews and evaluations of automotive gear and accessories such as Tire Shines, Sim Racing Cockpits, and Car Cleaning Kits to our readers.

With the legacies of Autoweek, Car and Driver, and Road & Track behind us, the Hearst Autos Gear Team is more concerned with the trust our readers have in us than our bottom line. We won't tell you to buy something if we wouldn't buy it ourselves or recommend it to our friends, and we'll never claim to have used or tested something if we haven't. Read more about our testing process here.

Car and Driver

