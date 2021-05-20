Drinking alcohol causes damage to the brain, study finds
A new study from researchers at the University of Oxford suggests that consuming any amount of alcohol can damage your brain.
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
A new study from researchers at the University of Oxford suggests that consuming any amount of alcohol can damage your brain.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
This latest healthy study, which looked at the impact of a traditional Western diet, was conducted by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine.
The number on the scale can go up and down due to a variety of factors, such as whether you ate a salty meal or drank alcohol, experts told Insider.
Consuming too much food or drink in the evenings was found to make people less helpful and more withdrawn at work the next day, researchers say.
Until they can pinpoint exactly what it is, experts have called it "New Brunswick Cluster of Neurological Syndrome of Unknown Cause."
I am also still harboring resentment for the nights where he didn’t come home, showed up late to our kids’ events, and left me handling everything.
A study found that working 55 hours or more every week - or 11 hours a working day - led to 745,194 people dying from a stroke or heart disease.
Like most fast food chains, Taco Bell’s list of unknown “menu items” is constantly growing — often, thanks to TikTok. This latest menu hack comes courtesy of TikToker Wubzee (@ceotacobellhacks). In his clip, the user showed how a small modification to the chain’s famous Baja Blast can result in an all-new drink order entirely. Wubzee, who, based on his videos, appears to work at Taco Bell himself, called the drink a “Cloudy Skies”. In his video, Wubzee filled a Taco Bell cup halfway with Baja Blast. Then, he filled the rest with pink lemonade and stirred the mix together. Many commenters poured in praise, while others explained that they’d been getting the Cloudy Skies for years. “Omg I’ve been doing this forever, it’s so good,” one user wrote. Others, however, were less impressed — noting that Wubzee’s “hack” is basically just mixing two drinks together
You can say I have hair trust issues.
Joey Jazz may not have been a natural born artist, but that didn't stop him from developing his own neo-traditional illustration style and launching his tattoo career!
The Olympic athlete went to Mexico to "#recharge" and provided some Instagram content along the way.
As a public figure, Gabbi Tuft learned the most important thing she can do is be open and honest about her transition, just as she is in this interview with Yahoo Life.
Lolo Jones is making it known that she's ready for hot girl summer as the athlete poses poolside just days after getting vaccinated.
The model says her hair came out in "clumps" a few months after giving birth to son Isaac.
Newborn birth weights have declined over the years. Experts explain why.
The country singer got breast implants amid her divorce from Mike Caussin.
Grace Gaylord explains her decision to create a set of cookies inspired by Black beauty.
"People should be well informed of the potential risks in making their decisions about drinking," the study's lead author tells Yahoo Life.
Lovato, 28, shared the news on Instagram and in a new "4D with Demi Lovato" podcast, pointing out that they now prefer the pronouns "they/them."
Save up to 60 percent: We're talking a top-notch robovac for over $100 off and a super-popular Wi-Fi extender for just $20.
Tyler Whitman invited former 'Real Housewives of New York City' star Kelly Bensimon to be on 'Million Dollar Listing New York' this season — and she showed up.