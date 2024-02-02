Drew Berrymore reveals her best Valentine's Day gift ideas early for 2024 — and you can get them all on Etsy

Not to brag, but I consider myself a pretty good gift giver, mainly because I've been told as much by family and friends. But one holiday I always struggle to shop for is Valentine's Day. Whether buying for girlfriends or my significant other, I don't want to go overboard, but I still want to show I care — isn't that the whole point of the holiday? So far, I've found Etsy to be a good place to find unique and personalized gifts that don't break the bank. And this year, the online marketplace is pulling out all the stops to help inspire shoppers, including hiring a celebrity expert to offer advice on the best Valentine's Day gifts.

Actress, TV host and entrepreneur Drew Barrymore was recently named Etsy's Chief Gifting Officer and as her first order of business, she's sharing tips for finding the best gifts and rounding up some of her favorite Valentine's gift recommendations.

"I’m thrilled to show Etsy shoppers how easy and joyful it is to make the people in their lives feel special through the perfect gift. Think of me as your gifting fairy godmother!" she said in a press release.

As you may know, Etsy is the holy grail for personalized, unique and vintage items — there's something there for everyone. Barrymore says its her "go-to for the best gifts that truly say, ‘I see you'." (House Beautiful reports she shops under an alias and she's been a very loyal customer for years.)

“The best gifts are something you want for yourself, the ones you secretly are struggling to give away,” Barrymore said, according to Domino.

In addition to compiling a list of Barrymore's recommendations on its website, Etsy is also unveiling a new AI feature called Gift Mode. Gift Mode can help curate gift ideas based on a recipients specific interests. I recently tried it, and can confirm it's super helpful. First, you fill out a form explaining who the recipient is, select the occasion (holiday, birthday, thank you, etc.) and a choose a few of their interests. For my partner who is obsessed with our dog (and that's an understatement), Gift Mode suggested a personalized portrait of our pup. It's actually the perfect gift, because he recently mentioned his office feels a bit bare, and he could keep the portrait on his desk.

This Valentine's Day, whether you're shopping for a significant other, a friend or family member, you can use Etsy's Gift Mode to help you shop, or take a look below at a few of Barrymore's best recommendations.

Etsy Custom Pencils Personalized gifts are extremely thoughtful because they're one of a kind, and they show someone you went the extra mile to make it special just for them. Barrymore shared in a conversation with Domino that this Valentine's Day, she got her daughters custom pencils: "I got my daughters and myself pencils on Etsy that we were able to personally inscribe (I got some that say Frankie Foodle Noodle, because that’s [Frankie’s] nickname, and Olive Bear, because that’s [Olive’s] nickname). The art of writing is so important; you can write on anything, and it doesn’t have to be their name. You can get a keychain or a frame and personalize it with etches or a monogram; you could buy a mirror and write a little note in lipstick, wrap it up, and then that person can either keep that message or take it off." $18 at Etsy

Etsy Initial Heart Locket Necklace by Caitlyn Minimalist Speaking of personalized gifts, Barrymore's list of recommendations includes this gorgeous vintage-inspired locket by a brand called Caitlin Minimalist. You can engrave the locket with a recipient's first initial or leave it blank. I personally placed an order with this shop a few weeks ago for a custom gift. My friend recently had a baby, so I got her a dainty silver bracelet with her daughter's name on it, and it turned out beautifully. Of course, I also had to treat myself, so I got a gold pendant with a sparkly cubic zirconia stone for less than $35. $29 at Etsy

Etsy Ray Serving Board For the hostess-with-the-mostess (and cheese lovers alike), this handmade serving board will be very well received. It's carved from a single piece of walnut wood, and while the grooves are a pretty detail, they're also practical — they collect crumbs to keep mess at bay. $95 at Etsy

Etsy Dinner Party - Wine and Cheese Print When it comes to gifting art, Barrymore told House Beautiful, "You can find really fabulous pieces for $5 to $20 [on the website]. Art is not usually something we think to give people because it's so personal, but so much of the art I have has been gifted." One piece listed within her recommendations is this quirky print of a dinner party's full spread: wine, cheese, oysters, sardines and bread. Get it for the friend who's always sharing her favorite recipes or the foodie in your life who manages to nab the best reservations. $5 at Etsy

Etsy Granny Square Bag Based on Barrymore's fashion sense, you're probably not surprised to find this gorgeous crochet bag from Istanbul, Turkey in her list of recs. The tote is completely handmade and according to the creator, features top quality cotton yarn. It also has a cotton lining to keep any small belongings from slipping out. Gift this one to your boho-chic friend or anyone with a fun beach vacation coming up (then, get one for yourself — you know you want to!). $83 at Etsy

Etsy Moons and Moth Mirrored Acrylic Night Light This mirrored acrylic nightlight looks gorgeous turned on at night, adding a little glow wherever you put it. However, it also looks pretty in the daytime, thanks to its intricate laser-cut design. If this design, recommended by Barrymore, doesn't suit your fancy, the creator, PoppyandHoneyBee, has a plethora of other options within its store. $26 at Etsy

Etsy Blue And White Flower Vase This ceramic vase is pretty enough to become a family heirloom, passed down through generations. Any gardener or plant parent in your life would love to add this piece to their home to display their fresh trimmings. It comes in three different shapes, and take note that the price varies based on the shape you choose. $208 at Etsy