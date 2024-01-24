Drew Barrymore's Kitchenware Line Just Launched a Beautiful Limited-Edition Color for Valentine's Day

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

The cast iron Dutch oven is just $40.

Courtesy of Brand

One thing we love about Drew Barrymore is just how relatable she is—whether she’s sharing her Sonic order or why she decided to abstain from alcohol, she always shares her honest opinion with her audience. That’s why when the talk show host, who isn’t shy about the fact that she loves to eat and cook, came out with her own line of cookware called Beautiful by Drew in 2021, we couldn’t wait to add it to our shopping carts. And just in time for Valentine’s Day, she added a new limited-edition colorway to the collection that will make you fall in love.

The new color is called rosé, and it’s a sweet shade of pastel pink. A wide range of appliances, including an air fryer and a personal blender, are available at Walmart and will add a dash of personality (without being too over-the-top) to your kitchen. And on top of that, Beautiful by Drew just released two cast iron heart-shaped products, a skillet and a Dutch oven, each for just $40. Here are five of our favorite pieces from the collection, with prices starting at just $30.

Beautiful By Drew Limited-Edition Rosé Cookware and Appliances

12-Piece Personal Blender Set

Walmart

$30 at Walmart

A personal blender is a handy kitchen appliance if you enjoy making everything from nutritious smoothies to your own salad dressings and this one comes with all the accessories you could ask for. Not only does it come with a blending blade, but it also comes with another blade for grinding coffee beans and whole spices. And in case you want to store or take your blended creations on-the-go, it also comes with 6, 13.5, and 16-ounce cups, plus three lids and flexible straw.

2-Quart Cast Iron Heart Dutch Oven

Walmart

$40 at Walmart

You put love into everything you cook, so why not showcase that through your cookware? Barrymore’s Dutch oven features a gold knob on top of the moisture locking lid, and handles on each side, so that it's easy to lift from the stovetop straight to your dinner table. The interior is finished with a nonstick enamel coating for easy clean-up, while the 2-quart capacity is the ideal size for cooking for a couple (or best friends). And while most cast iron Dutch ovens carry a hefty price tag, this one is just $40—a steal for such an eye-catching cookware piece.

6-Quart Air Fryer

Walmart

$70 at Walmart

Most air fryers are made from purely practical shiny black plastic, but of course Drew Barrymore’s version has a little extra style. With its matte pink body and gold-toned handle, not only will it look nice in your kitchen but also easily whip up snacks for a crowd. This air fryer can cook up to 5 pounds of food (anything from a small roast chicken to burger patties) at a time, enough to feed as many as seven people. Another feature that makes it stand out is that it doesn’t require the use of any knobs or dials. Simply use the touch screen to set your cook time, temperature and setting—pick from air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate.

10-Inch Enamel Cast Iron Heart Skillet

Walmart

$40 at Walmart

A cast iron skillet is one piece of cookware all homecooks should keep in their cabinets. A heart-shaped skillet isn’t a style of cookware you see everyday, but it’s one you’ll want to have on special occasions (and not just the romantic ones). Great for birthday parties, brunches or bridal showers, this 10-inch cast iron skillet is durable and importantly oven-safe. That means it’s the perfect fit for heart-shaped brownies and pizzas—plus, nonstick enamel coating means less food sticking to the surface and easier clean up for you.

6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

Walmart

$50 at Walmart

A slow cooker is one appliance you need to make weeknight dinners a breeze. The 6-quart capacity on the Beautiful by Drew model has enough space to feed a big family — it can serve up to seven people. Thanks to five preset cook settings for meat, poultry, stew, soup, and chili, it’s extra convenient to use—and when dinner is done cooking, it automatically switches to warm mode so that your food never gets cold. And thanks to the soft pink color and gold accents, you'll want to display this appliance on the counter, instead of hiding it away in a cabinet.



Read the original article on Eating Well.