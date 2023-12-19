Drew Barrymore's Hero Pan is the ultimate space-saving gift — and it's on sale

Hitting the sweet spot of gift-giving is always a challenge. You want something that's pretty but also practical. You want something impressive, but you don't want to overwhelm people with stuff, especially if they live in a small home.

For recipients who like to cook, all roads lead to one special gift: the multi-pan, which eliminates the need for several kitchen items, while winning over all who interact with it. Many brands have versions of this pan. You’ve probably heard of the famous Our Place Always Pan or Ninja’s Possible Pan. For our money — and our gifting budget —there's a more affordable dupe that makes the most sense: the Hero Pan.

The Hero Pan comes from Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, a cookware line available exclusively at Walmart, and it happens to be on sale right now. You can save 10 bucks on this beauty — a four-quart cast-aluminum nonstick do-everything pan — and have it in time for Christmas.

Why is this a good deal?

The Hero Pan is significantly less expensive than other multi-pans, especially at this sale price — only $59. Some multi-pans are in the triple digits. It's high quality at an unbeatable price. And it makes a real statement as a gift. Even those who don't cook a lot can appreciate it because it replaces a range of your other pieces, freeing up storage space.

Why should I buy this?

The functionality is amazing. The Hero Pan can be used to boil, strain, sauté, simmer, pan fry, sear, braise, steam, stir fry and serve food. It's lightweight, with easy-pour spouts on either side (good for both righties and lefties) and comes with a steamer basket. It’s the perfect tool for one-pan meals. The non-toxic, nonstick interior makes cleanup super easy.

A great gift for just about anyone on your list — now $10 off. (Walmart)

What reviewers say:

"This has been my go-to pan since I purchased it," writes one happy Walmart shopper. "I find myself using it more than my All-Clad pans. It is literally a Hero Pan! Non stick, easy clean-up — and 4-quarts is a perfect size for one pot meals for my family of four! The color is beautiful and it's super lightweight, which I LOVE!"

Another impressed customer writes: “I love the crisp white color, the sleekness of the pan, the overall size (I can cook a one-pot meal for a family of 5 with this). It cooks evenly and does not stick. Clean up was a breeze even after a cheesy meal."

“This pan is absolutely beautiful!” shares another keen shopper. “It’s very good quality, cooks evenly and is extremely easy to clean. The handles do get hot while cooking so I would recommend using a towel or pot holder when removing it from the stove. This was my first purchase from the Drew Barrymore collection and I’ll definitely be ordering more.”

Check out the Hero Pan and all of the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore cookware on Walmart’s website today. There's still time to get these tools delivered and wrapped, but don't delay!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

