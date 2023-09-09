Drew Barrymore's Beautiful in-demand air fryer is now just $69 at Walmart

What is it?

Guilt-free deliciousness is that most elusive of eating experiences. No wonder the world has gone ga-ga for air fryers — all the flavor with just a fraction of the grease! But they aren't the prettiest of kitchen gadgets to leave out on the counter. And we all know that out of sight means out of mind, which isn't helpful when you are trying to eat better. Thanks to Drew Barrymore, you no longer have to choose between health and good looks. Her Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer promises to make all your Southern-fried dreams come true — and it'll look good doing it.

Why is it a good deal?

The Beautiful 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer — which sold out in 24 hours when it launched and is harder to keep in stock than a PS5 — is finally back AND on sale! Now only $69, it's part of Barrymore's new line of small appliances — aptly named Beautiful Kitchenware — which has over 60 products, and nearly everything is under $100. That includes the six other colors that the air fryer is available in, like sage green and white icing.

Why do I need this?

Don't underestimate the Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer — packed with 1,700-plus watts, it heats up to 400 degrees. It air fries, dehydrates, reheats and more, all at the touch of a button. Plus, it can cook up a whopping two pounds of French fries or five pounds of wings in one go.

Never used an air fryer before? It's a must for any health-conscious cook. The magic lies in the way the device circulates super-hot air throughout the basket, cooking and crisping everything inside while using far less oil than traditional frying methods. The result? Delicious fries, wings, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts — you name it! — with over 88% less fat and 65% fewer calories.

What reviewers say:

"First off, the packaging is beautiful and quite luxurious, it makes you feel really good about your purchase right off the bat," one shopper shared. "I made sweet potato fries last night, they were great and such a good alternative to greasing them up in the oven. Very pleased!"

Another added: "Love this air fryer! I can't say enough great things about it! I love that it's so easy to use! The touch display is so great! It works so fast and cooks perfectly!"

"Don’t hesitate. Hardest part is picking the color," said this home chef. "Beautiful and simple to use out-of-the-box air fryer. Large capacity basket. Streamlined control panel. I disagree that this item is noisy. Air fryers are not quiet. This air fryer is no louder than others. And I loved the results of my first batch of chicken!"

The Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer is so easy, fun and safe to use, that even children are navigating it: "My household absolutely loves this air fryer. It is just what we needed. I never thought I wanted one until I got this and I'm so happy I did. The best part is the kids can use it without me worrying about anything burning."

