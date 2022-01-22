Drew Barrymore's $99 air fryer sold out in 24 hours — but it's back in stock (for now)
Craving guilt-free deliciousness? Come and get it! Drew Barrymore's stunning $99 air fryer promises to make all your Southern-fried dreams come true — and it'll look good doing it.
The Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer — which sold out in 24 hours when launched and is harder to keep in stock than a PS5 — is finally back! It's part of her new line of small appliances — aptly named Beautiful Kitchenware — which includes over 150 products, and nearly everything is under $100.
Even the air fryer's hottest colors, sage green and white icing, have been restocked (there's also black and gray). Don't let this gem sit in your cart too long, though, lest history repeat itself.
The Hollywood megastar has long had an eye for cute, maximalist design. Two years ago she took her first step to share it with the world, launching the interiors line Drew Barrymore Flower Home, sold exclusively at Walmart. With the Beautiful Kitchenware line, also sold only at Walmart, she decided to narrow her focus to the room that can always use an upgrade: the kitchen.
Drew took a specific interest small appliances — coffee makers, toasters, kettles — you know, the stuff you don't really think about color-coordinating until it's too late and your kitchen is a hodgepodge of tones and materials. And, of course, super cute air fryers that double as countertop decor.
Powerful and pretty
Don't underestimate the Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer — packed with 1,700-plus watts, it heats up to 400 degrees. It air fries, dehydrates, reheats and more, all at the touch of a button. Plus, it can cook up a whopping two pounds of French fries or five pounds of wings in one go.
Never used an air fryer before? It's a must for any health-conscious cook. The magic lies in the way the device circulates super-hot air throughout the basket, cooking and crisping everything inside while using far less oil than traditional frying methods. The result? Delicious fries, wings, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts — you name it! — with over 88 percent less fat and 65 percent fewer calories.
Suppertime, simplified
It's easy to clean, too: Just chuck the tray and pan in the dishwasher.
"First off, the packaging is beautiful and quite luxurious, it makes you feel really good about your purchase right off the bat," one shopper shared. "I made sweet potato fries last night, they were great and such a good alternative to greasing them up in the oven. Very pleased!"
Another added: "Love this air fryer! I can't say enough great things about it! I love that it's so easy to use! The touch display is so great! It works so fast and cooks perfectly!"
The Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer is so easy, fun and safe to use, even children are navigating it: "My household absolutely loves this air fryer. It is just what we needed. I never thought I wanted one until I got this and I'm so happy I did. The best part is the kids can use it without me worrying about anything burning."
