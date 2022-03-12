Drew Barrymore's favorite wrinkle-reducing product is now just $14 for Yahoo readers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Drew BarrymoreAmerican actress
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Actor, talk show host and all-around glowy human Drew Barrymore knows a thing or two about skin care. For one, she has her own brand, Flower Beauty, and she serves as the creative director for Garnier Whole Blends, but what are the Never Been Kissed star's products of choice as she goes about her busy schedule?
Well, according to an interview Barrymore did with Well + Good, one of her faves is the incredibly affordable Healthy Priority Organic Vitamin E Oil. It's now even more affordable for Yahoo readers because we have an exclusive discount for you. Just enter the discount code 25YAHOOHPVEO at checkout to save 25 percent. Plus, there's an on-page coupon for 5 percent off, which means this high-performing oil costs just $14.
And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).
$14 with code and coupon
$25 at Amazon
The Drew Barrymore Show host says she's not one for injectables or plastic surgery and instead relies on skincare products alone to keep her complexion fresh and dewy. And it's not just expensive beauty finds that will do the trick — Barrymore snags a bottle of Healthy Priority Organic Vitamin E Oil whenever she's at the grocery store to "douse herself with" after a week's worth of skin-damaging TV lights and makeup.
“During the week, I’m caked in makeup and frying my hair at work, so I’m just trying to bring that hydration back in,” she tells Well + Good. “It’s become a huge priority for me in the last year, and now I just want to be soaking in this stuff.”
And there's a lot of hydrating this little bottle can do. In addition to being made with organic, d-alpha-tocopherol vitamin E oil, this powerhouse includes jojoba, avocado and rice bran oils for an added moisturizing punch you can use on your face, body, lips and hair. Beyond quenching seriously thirsty skin, this vitamin E oil also works well to diminish the look of wrinkles by locking in skin's natural moisture and promoting the natural production of collagen and elastin. Acne scars and stretch marks can also benefit from a little drop of this vitamin E oil, as the moisture-locking and collagen production-promoting properties help reduce the look of scarring.
Since the oil is vegan with no synthetic oils or chemicals added, you can also rest assured you are getting the purest form of vitamin E oil to nourish and restore your skin.
Over 6,700 five-star Amazon reviewers are on the same page as Barrymore. One happy reviewer noted that after using it as a daily moisturizer, they're noticing real results. "I'm in love with this product! I add two drops to a bit of aloe vera gel and it makes a wonderful moisturizer for both face and body," they said. "I've noticed a definite lessening of the fine lines around my eyes, and my skin is left feeling soft and refreshed. Plus a little goes a long way, so even if the bottle is small, it's going to last me a while. I'm very, very pleased!"
Another reviewer looking to heal surgery scars has found their solution with this vitamin E oil. "After just two days this oil has already made my post-op scar markedly smoother and less noticeable," they said. "My stitches had to stay in two weeks. I ordered this ahead and started using it the minute they came out. I’m very pleased!"
This skeptic reviewer also became a convert, describing how much of a triple threat this oil is for dry skin, acne and wrinkles. "I struggle with acne, rosacea, and have a few wrinkles forming on my forehead. I noticed my skin clearing up and old acne spots clearing up within the first week," they said. "Within the month, my forehead wrinkles have softened. It’s helped hydrate my skin, clear up acne, smooth out wrinkles and lighten dark spots. I highly recommend this product, and the price point is hard to beat."
Grab the Healthy Priority Organic Vitamin E Oil for just $14 with the on-page coupon and our special discount code 25YAHOOHPVEO, and see the magic work for yourself.
$14 with code and coupon
$25 at Amazon
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD Fire TV, $140 (was $190), amazon.com
Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K Smart TV, $1,098 (was $1,600), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Vizio 70-inch M7 Series Premium 4K Smart TV, $798 (was $1,100), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Beats Studio3, $200 (was $350), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $110 (was $160), amazon.com
Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2021 Android Tablet, $428 (was $530), amazon.com
TCL 10L Unlocked Android Smartphone, $250 (was $280), amazon.com
Tozo S2 Smart Watch Alexa Built-in Fitness Tracker, $40 (was $70), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $225 (was $300), amazon.com
Video game deals:
021 Newest HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop Computer, $707 (was $858), amazon.com
NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 4, $50 (was $100), amazon.com
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $26 (was $60), amazon.com
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Carnival Games for Nintendo Switch, $18 (was $40), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, $250 (was $280), amazon.com
Dirt Devil Endura Reach Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $63 (was $75), amazon.com
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $228 (was $278), amazon.com
eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $200), amazon.com
Shark UV850 Performance Lift-Away ADV DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Anne Klein Women's Gold-Tone and Tortoise Brown Resin Bracelet Watch, $33 (was $65), amazon.com
Shermie Women's Heart Elbow Patchwork Crewneck Knitted Sweater, $17 with on-page coupon (was $37), amazon.com
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans, starting at $40 (was $70), amazon.com
Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $30 (was $90), amazon.com
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, starting at $41 (was $60), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $149 (was $199), amazon.com
Ultrean 8-quart Air Fryer, $95 (was $100), amazon.com
Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com
Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter, $20 (was $27.50), amazon.com
Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash, $15 (was $15), amazon.com
Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $20 (was $27), amazon.com
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $35 (was $60), amazon.com
Booty Wipes for Men, $23 (was $30), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $40 (was $50), amazon.com
Chic Home 24-piece Danielle Queen Pintuck Color Block Bedding, $136 (was $308), amazon.com
Kasentex King Coverlet Blanket Set, $70 (was $112), amazon.com
Tekamon Premium Queen 4-piece Bed Sheet Set, $23 (was $33), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
femometer Touchless Thermometer, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
KN95 Face Mask 60-pack, $19 (was $41), amazon.com
Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $25.50 with on-page coupon (was $83), amazon.com
Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $17 (was $50), amazon.com
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $149 (was $199), amazon.com
Fitness Reality X-Class Light Commercial Multi-Workout Abdominal/Hyper Back Extension Bench, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Gardening Gloves, $10 (was $14), amazon.com
Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope, $12 with on-page coupon (was $14), amazon.com
B3 Bean Bag Bucketz, $51 (was $65), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.