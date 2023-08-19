Drew Barrymore's fave wrinkle-reducing face oil is down to $20: 'I want to soak in this stuff'

Actor, talk show host and all-around glowy human Drew Barrymore knows a thing or two about skincare. For one, she has her own brand, Flower Beauty, and she serves as the creative director for Garnier Whole Blends. But what are the Never Been Kissed star's products of choice as she goes about her busy schedule? Well, according to an interview Barrymore did with Well + Good, one of her faves is the incredibly affordable Healthy Priority Organic Vitamin E Oil. And guess what? A bottle can be yours for just $20.

The Drew Barrymore Show host says she's not one for injectables or plastic surgery and instead relies on skincare products alone to keep her complexion fresh and dewy. And it's not just expensive beauty finds that will do the trick — Barrymore snags a bottle of Healthy Priority Organic Vitamin E Oil whenever she's at the grocery store to "douse herself with" after a week's worth of skin-damaging TV lights and makeup.

“During the week, I’m caked in makeup and frying my hair at work, so I’m just trying to bring that hydration back in,” she tells Well + Good. “It’s become a huge priority for me in the last year, and now I just want to be soaking in this stuff.”

And there's a lot of hydrating this little bottle can do. This powerhouse includes jojoba, avocado and rice bran oils for an added moisturizing punch you can use on your face, body, lips and hair. And beyond quenching seriously thirsty skin, the vitamin E oil also works well to diminish the look of wrinkles by locking in skin's natural moisture and promoting the production of collagen and elastin. Acne scars and stretch marks can also benefit from a little drop of this vitamin E oil, as the moisture-locking and collagen-promoting properties help reduce the look of scarring.

Drew Barrymore's glowing skin comes courtesy of a $20 bottle of vitamin E oil. (Photo: Getty Images)

Since the oil is vegan with no synthetic oils or chemicals added, you can also rest assured you are getting the purest form of vitamin E oil to nourish and restore your skin.

Over 5,000 five-star Amazon reviewers are on the same page as Barrymore. One happy reviewer noted that after using it as a daily moisturizer, they're noticing real results. "I'm in love with this product! I add two drops to a bit of aloe vera gel and it makes a wonderful moisturizer for both face and body," they said. "I've noticed a definite lessening of the fine lines around my eyes, and my skin is left feeling soft and refreshed. Plus a little goes a long way, so even if the bottle is small, it's going to last me a while. I'm very, very pleased!"

"Works like magic!" said a reviewer looking to heal surgery scars. "After a major surgery a year ago I've tried almost every product on the market to fade my scar... After just a few days of using this product, my scar is already smoother and lighter than ever. Already ordered another bottle so I don't run out. Highly recommend."

This skeptic reviewer also became a convert, describing how much of a triple threat this oil is for dry skin, acne and wrinkles. "I struggle with acne, rosacea, and have a few wrinkles forming on my forehead. I noticed my skin clearing up and old acne spots clearing up within the first week," they said. "Within the month, my forehead wrinkles have softened. It’s helped hydrate my skin, clear up acne, smooth out wrinkles and lighten dark spots. I highly recommend this product, and the price point is hard to beat."

Grab the Healthy Priority Organic Vitamin E Oil for just $20 and see the magic work for yourself.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

