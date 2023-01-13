Drew Barrymore’s go-to anti-aging treatment is on sale at Nordstrom — today only!

Not only is the skincare brand Sunday Riley beloved by beauty fanatics and shoppers alike, but its products have achieved cult status among A-list clients too. Everyone from Lizzo to Helena Bonham Carter has sung the brand’s praises, so we were thrilled to see a few of Sunday Riley’s most popular products on sale at Nordstrom — including the top-rated Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment Serum that is loved by nearly 2,000 shoppers and even Drew Barrymore!

The actress once wrote on her Instagram, “I’ve been using this product 1-2 times a week at night and love the results!” She then shared with her 16.5 million followers that the powerful serum gives an “amazing polish” to the face. “If I just use this once or twice a week I see a major difference in the brightening, the tightening, and the youthening of my skin,” added Drew.

The Good Genes's multitasking treatment's main ingredient is lactic acid which gently exfoliates skin, and removes any dead cells and dullness. Meanwhile, the licorice root brightens skin and reduces the look of dark spots and hyperpigmentation. The potent serum is also infused with lemongrass, arnica, prickly pear extract and aloe to soothe irritations and give you a more even-looking skin tone.

Drew Barrymore and thousands of shoppers alike are obsessed with this potent serum. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Variety and Nordstrom)

Along with being vegan and cruelty-free, the serum is also free from any parabens, sulfate, phthalate, soy, fragrances and gluten. And it’s safe to use on sensitive skin. So it’s no wonder why it’s so popular with Hollywood celebrities and shoppers alike! “Worth every penny, you will honestly have an ‘obsession-worthy glow,’” raved one five-star reviewer.

“I feel like it takes five years off of my face. Smooths my skin and minimizes fine wrinkles on my skin. A miracle product indeed,” said another. While a third called it a “game-changer,” before adding, “My skin has never been better! I just had my 49th birthday and my skin has never looked more luminous and hydrated!”

The beloved serum comes in three sizes: .5-ounces, 1-ounce and 1.7-ounces. And for the next few hours, you can snag the two larger sizes at a 25% discount. It’s rare for the brand to go on sale, so we suggest snapping up this epic skincare deal while you still can!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.