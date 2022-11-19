Drew Barrymore explains why she's 'boring' in the bedroom despite being a 'dirty bird': 'Listen, I've tried everything'

Drew Barrymore explains why she's not interested in flashy sex. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Drew Barrymore won’t be building a sex room anytime soon.

The talk show host sat down on her podcast Drew’s News, where she and guest Ross Matthews discussed the Netflix series How to Build a Sex Room, which is hosted by luxury interior designer Melanie Rose. The conversation turned to whether they would want to build one of these kinky spaces in their own home, to which Barrymore admitted she’s not interested.

While Barrymore said she is a “dirty bird,” she clarified that it’s only in “the corners of my mind where I never will tell, [where] it’s just for me.”

“I can understand certain kinky things. Listen, I’ve tried everything…that’s why I’m so boring now,” she continued. “I don’t know if I was into it or not, I just wanted to try everything.”

The 50 First Dates star, who shares two children with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, said that she’s perfectly OK with vanilla sex as a single woman. She joked, “I'm fine in the bed, mish posish,” referring to missionary position.

While she may not be into particularly freaky sex these days, Barrymore said that she’s feeling very grateful in her life.

“If my fetish was gratitude, I would be ‘gasming in a corner 24/7,” she said with a laugh.

Barrymore has previously spoken about her relationship to sex before. In a September 2022 conversation on her talk show, she responded to reports that Andrew Garfield chose to abstain from sex while filming the movie Silence.

“What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a very long time? I was like, ‘Yeah so?’” Barrymore said at the time.

In a blog, titled “Rebels Who Love,” the Charlie’s Angel star wrote about how her words made some people think she “hated sex” — which was not the case. In fact, she shared that it took her a long time, and a lot of therapy, in order to “come to the epiphany that love and sex are simply not the same thing,” as she believed when she was a young party girl in Hollywood.

“I am just in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I will get into a relationship … but it simply hasn’t been my priority," she wrote. "So I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level. I am someone who is deeply committed to fostering how young girls, my daughters, and myself as a woman, are supposed to function in this world! A relationship with a man has not been top of mind for me for a very long time.”

