Drew Barrymore 'never subscribed' to the idea women should strive to appear younger: 'Aging is safe and awesome'

Drew Barrymore shares her thoughts on aging with Jamie Lee Curtis. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Drew Barrymore doesn’t “subscribe” to the idea that women must remain youthful.

The Never Been Kissed star, 47, appeared with Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, at New York Comic Con for a segment of The Drew Barrymore Show, which aired Friday. Barrymore and the Halloween Ends actress spoke about ageism, something that Curtis has long been outspoken about. Barrymore shared why she has no interest in making herself appear more youthful.

“I've never messed with my face,” the talk show host shared. “I don't want to fight nature. I’m raising two daughters, and we were raised in an industry where it was desired to drink off the fountain of youth and I just never subscribed to it. So I appreciate everything you said. And I think men just need to let women know aging is safe and awesome.”

In February 2021, Barrymore admitted on her talk show that she worried she would go overboard if she started getting plastic surgery or other procedures to change how she looked.

"The thing that I do care about and I do feel is still relevant to my life is the face. I know myself. I'm a highly addictive person. I do one injection, I'm going to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein by Friday," she joked.

Barrymore added that she knows that as she ages, “things are going to go south” — and that it’s just a “part of life.”

"I feel more human and more vulnerable every year of my life but I also know how to appreciate every year more and more too,” she explained.

The mom of two also previously spoke to Glamour in 2019 about her decision to avoid plastic surgery, crediting her “addictive personality” with why she chose to not go under the knife.

“I’ve never done heroin,” she said, “and I don’t want to get plastic surgery because I feel like they’re both very slippery slopes. I feel if I try either, I’m going to be dead really soon.”

As for Curtis, she recently shared her own thoughts on Botox with TODAY.

"I did plastic surgery,” the Scream Queens alum said. “I put Botox in my head. Does Botox make the big wrinkle go away? Yes. But then you look like a plastic figurine.”

