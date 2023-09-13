Drew Barrymore Is ‘Owning’ the Decision to Resume Production on Her Show Amid the WGA Strike

Drew Barrymore seems to have anticipated that her latest announcement would generate significant backlash. On that account, at least, she was right.

On Sunday, September 10, Barrymore announced that her talk show would resume production in a statement posted to Instagram. The move came seemingly out of nowhere, as no other hosts have made any public statements about potentially going back to work amid the strike, and it caught many by surprise. In her statement, Barrymore made it clear that she would “own” the decision to go back to work—not turn around and blame a producer or some other factor—and made it clear that guests on her show would not be breaking SAG-AFTRA strike rules (to quickly sum up: you're not supposed to plug your movie or TV projects, but if she has a guest on to talk about a Broadway play, a new album, a documentary that falls outside the strike rules…all good).

But while Barrymore may be able to skate around SAG-AFTRA's strike, any writing for the show, be it intros, outros, or a pre-planned quip, does go against the WGA; The Drew Barrymore Show previously employed three guild members as writers, and as of Monday, September 11, all three of those writers are outside the studio picketing. They even got a coffee cart for those who joined them.

Per Deadline, two audience members wearing WGA pins were escorted out of a taping of Barrymore's show for supporting the strike. They then joined the writers picketing outside.

Clearly, this is a complicated situation, as Barrymore's show employs plenty of people who are not a member of either guild but are nonetheless out of work and unable to earn an income because of the strike(s). The host may very well be motivated by a desire to help them. But simply picking up where she left off (the show never went dark for the strike—it was already on hiatus when the strike was called, and so is essentially sticking to its normal production schedule) is a pretty bad look. Why not bring the show back as an indie podcast and use the ad revenue to set up a fund for the out-of-work crew members? Or use the time to write a book and give everyone a little book job? This is just off the top of my head but let's get creative!

The news is especially disappointing because, as Barrymore notes in her statement, she did not host the MTV Movie Awards this year due to the WGA strike. “I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” she said at the time. “Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me.” Soooooo… that's interesting!

Just a few days later, on September 12, the backlash became concrete as Barrymore was dropped as the host of the National Book Awards. Though the gig wouldn't be in conflict with any strike, it seems that the event coordinators, in celebrating books, realized that they must stand in solidarity with writers in all mediums. “The National Book Awards is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature, and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture,” the National Book Foundation said in a statement, per Page Six. “In light of the announcement that The Drew Barrymore Show will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore’s invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony.” The event isn't until November 15; plenty of time to find another host, and/or, universe willing, end the strike!

