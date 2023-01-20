We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Drew Barrymore's fave water bottle is on super sale for Prime members — just $14

Carrie McCabe and Korin Miller
·3 min read

Drew Barrymore has been a trendsetter practically since birth, and on her hit talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, she shares her current obsessions as part of "Drew's Little Yellow Book." One that she's particularly passionate about is the Giotto Motivational Water Bottle. See, in a perfect world, you'd drink eight glasses or more of water a day, but in reality...you probably forget. As Drew explains (with help from fellow Giotto devotee Ross Mathews), this handy water bottle is made to encourage you to achieve that benchmark, and users swear that it does just that. There are a slew of different sizes to choose from, but the gallon bottle is the deal you definitely don't want to miss — just $13.99 for Prime members.

Amazon

Giotto Large 1 Gallon/128oz Motivational Water Bottle

$14$29Save $15
This bottle has markers to tell you how much water is inside, with little notes of encouragement. It also has a flip-top lid with a secure lock that opens with the click of a button.
$14 at Amazon

There's so much to love about this 128-ounce water bottle, but the big draw is its fun motivational sayings that spur you on to keep downing that H2O all day. You'll be encouraged by phrases like "remember your goal" and "don't give up" that correspond with different ounces and times of day, so you can easily stay on track with your hydration goals.

With that impressive gallon capacity, you don't have to stress about making regular refills. There's also a wide mouth opening, so you can easily fit in ice cubes and clean your bottle between uses. Speaking of convenience, this water bottle has a flip-top lid with a secure lock to prevent leaks. Just hit the button and it pops open, showing off the built-in straw. A portable wrist strap and anti-skid grip make this bottle easy to tote around.

motivational water bottles and Drew Barrymore
If it's good for Drew, it's good for you! Here's a Prime chance to get this ingenious bottle for nearly half price. (Photo: VenturePal/Amazon)

The whole thing is BPA-free, so you can feel good about using it on a daily basis. Pick from 12 pretty color themes — they're all on sale!

Over 13,000 Amazon shoppers rave about it. "So many things to love about this water bottle!" said one happy hydrator. "I love the color and look of it, and there are lots of pretty options for colors. I fill it up at night and put it in the fridge so it’s ready for me in the morning! The time markings on the bottle actually help me stay on track with my water goal.... I have recommended it to so many people already.... The design makes it easier to hold, with a strap and indents for your fingers on the side of the jug. I also love that it has a straw!"

water bottles
This water bottle will keep you motivated to meet your hydration goals. (Photo: Amazon)

"Probably the Absolute Best product I've ever purchased on Amazon!!!" said a fellow fan. "I'm always getting compliments on my water bottle or being asked where I got it. I always get excited to share all the features. The listed times keep me on track. It comes with a straw, but if you're like me and don't like the straws, there's an easy-to-drink-from spout. The top is wide enough so that it's easy to clean inside, which I would always have trouble [with] with other bottles. It has a strap and an additional lever that you can hold the bottle from. Also, I didn't realize that it had a lock on it to avoid spills, but when I did discover it, I fell in love 100x's More. Highly recommend this water bottle."

So trust Drew, Ross and all the rest of Giotto's converts — grab this bottle today and stay more hydrated than ever before!

Amazon

Giotto Large 1 Gallon/128oz Motivational Water Bottle

$14$29Save $15
This bottle has markers to tell you how much water is inside, with little notes of encouragement. It also has a flip-top lid with a secure lock that opens with the click of a button.
$14 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home and auto deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

  • Black+Decker dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum

    $27$61Save $34
    See at Amazon

  • Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

    $189$220Save $31
    See at Amazon

  • Starument Portable Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $67$100
    Save $33 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $130$400
    Save $270 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Kitchen

  • Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

    $130$345Save $215
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

    $130$170Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Henckels Forged Accent 20-piece Self Sharpening Knife Block Set

    $299$400Save $101
    See at Amazon

Fitness

  • Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair) and Stowable Bench

    $778$1,048Save $270
    See at Amazon

  • Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair)

    $385$549Save $164
    See at Amazon

Bedding and home

  • KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Cushioned Anti Fatigue Kitchen Rug

    $20$36Save $16
    See at Amazon

  • SafeRest Queen Mattress Protector

    $30$43
    Save $13 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Storage and Organization

  • Budding Joy 90L Large Storage Bags

    $23$45
    Save $22 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins

    $22$31
    Save $9 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • StorageLab Underbed Storage Containers

    $30$40Save $10
    See at Amazon

Auto

  • Pudliki 2022 Upgraded Cleaning Gel for Car

    $8$12Save $4
    See at Amazon

Latest Stories